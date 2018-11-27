Watch AS Roma Vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Live Online

In a battle of two teams struggling on their domestic fronts, AS Roma faces Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League match seen as a must-win for both sides.

Defending European champions Real Madrid were enduring a largely disastrous season on the domestic front before the team changed coaches, installing Santiago Solari as interim boss and reeling off four straight wins across three competitions, per Sports Keeda. But as soon as Santiago was named to the post on a permanent basis, Los Blancos last weekend suffered a stunning 3-0 whitewash at the hands of 10th-place La Liga side Eibar. Now, Santiago and his team face what he calls a “test by fire” when they travel to Rome for a crucial UEFA Champions League Group G match against AS Roma that will live stream from Stadio Olimpico.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time at 71,000-seat Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, on Tuesday, November 27.

“Every day at Madrid is a test by fire, every game, every training session,” Solari told ESPN. “Madrid has come through many tests by fire, through its 116 years of history. When this club falls it always recovers. That is why it is the greatest club in history. The game at Eibar was a tough blow, of course. But it is gone now.”

AS Roma have also struggled in the Italian domestic league, currently sitting in seventh place with 19 points from 13 matches, per Sky Sports. But the two clubs are tied with nine points atop Group G on the Champions League table, meaning that Tuesday’s match will likely be the decider when it comes to topping the group and receiving a favorable matchup top open the knockout round.

Coach Santiago Solari of Real Madrid goes for his first Champions League win as permanent head coach against AS Roma. Octavio Passos / Getty Images

