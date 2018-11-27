Transgender Billie Lee Considers Quitting ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Being ‘Shunned’ By The Cast

Is Billie Lee being pushed off the show by her co-stars?

Billie Lee is reportedly on the outs with the Vanderpump Rules cast.

Although the transgender reality star has been seen with Scheana Marie on occasion, she doesn’t appear to be close with anyone else and a new report from Radar Online claims she may quit the Bravo TV series after Season 7.

“Billie cannot find a group to be close to so she is just clinging on to the servers at Sur. She is working at the restaurant all the time unlike the original cast,” an on-set source revealed.

According to the report, Billie has been more than willing to join her co-stars on their many cast trips and during other group activities but she’s never invited and feels out of place. She also reportedly feels that she’s been left out of the storyline of Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

“At this point, she is considering calling it quits because it is not healthy for her. It’s gotten to the point where she is just hanging out with Jesse Montana because she has no one else. And he thinks that she is just kissing his a**!” the source continued.

Over the summer, as filming began on the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, rumors began swirling which suggested Kristen Doute had been booted from her full-time role on the show and replaced by Billie. However, when the trailer and official cast photo for Season 7 were released by Bravo TV weeks ago, it was Kristen who was confirmed to have a full-time role, not Billie.

“Billie has been trying to come up with storylines since she started on the show, and she now just picks fights with everyone to try and remain relevant,” a separate source previously told Radar Online. “She is more shunned than anyone.”

Billie Lee first joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during the show’s sixth season last year in a part-time role. In the year-and-a-half since, she has continued to work at SUR Restaurant as a hostess but failed to be included in the many outings of her co-stars.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, the cast of the series is quite close to one another and enjoys traveling together even when they aren’t filming. For example, over the weekend, Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, Brittany Cartwright, and Jax Taylor traveled to Palm Springs, California, with no cameras present.

Billie Lee and the cast of Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo TV on Monday, December 3 at 9 p.m. for Season 7.