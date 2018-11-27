Shania Twain Reveals She Is ‘Bored’ With Country Music, Citing Ageism And Sexism As The Cause

The singer wants her new competition show "Real Country" to be a platform that encourages diversity within the genre.

Recording artist Shania Twain has had an amazing career in the country music industry, but recently revealed to E! News that she’s “a little bit bored” of it now, due to it’s lack of diversity.

Speaking to the news outlet about her new talent competition series Real Country, which premiered on November 13 and follows Twain, fellow Nashvillian Jake Owen and Travis Tritt as they discover up-and-coming country acts, the You’re Still The One singer expressed her grievances about inequalities that plague the genre.

When asked by E!‘s Clarissa Culiner about women in country music today, Shania stoutly responded “What women?” She further explained her disappointment with the number of females within the genre currently, and that she hopes her new show will inspire more to get involved.

“We have too much of the sameness right now. I’m a little bit bored of it, and I want to pick it up,” she said. “The only way to do that is to be proactive…I wanted a show that, when you talk about diversity, that includes gender diversity, style diversity, lifestyle diversity.”

Shania also noted the lack of female presence on the radio, though she did point out that there were “very small, steady steps” being made towards spreading awareness about the issue.

Why Shania Twain Is "Bored" With Country Music Right Now https://t.co/9UxBX9zjlR — E! News (@enews) November 27, 2018

Shania, who is behind a number of iconic country jams including Man! Feel Like A Woman!, revealed that she is “fed up with the ageist and sexist thing” that seems to be putting a limit on new talent attempting to break into the country scene, and that she is waiting with open arms on her show for anybody that’s ready to share their sound.

“I want to know who you are and I want to help you. I want to give you an opportunity,” she said.

She did, however, acknowledge that some progress has been made throughout her illustrious music career.

“When I first came on the scene in country music, the limits were way too narrow for me, and it was hard for me,” she explained. “There are a lot of artists out there who are intimidated of what they believe country music is…I want to show them there are no limits.”

But there is one thing that keeps the genre going–the fans. Shania praised the “devoted supporters” for being open to new and different aspects being introduced to country music.

“Who I am as an artist, as a songwriter, as a performer is completely outside the box of where we’ve narrowed country music to be right now,” she noted. “But the fans aren’t narrow-minded.”

Real Country airs on USA Network Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST.