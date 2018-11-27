‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, November 26: Steffy Comforts Taylor By Saying That Her Secret Is Safe

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, November 26, states that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) discussed Bill’s decision to show mercy to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) for colluding with Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando). Just then, Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) popped by. According to She Knows Soaps, he was still investigating the case where Bill was shot earlier this year. Bill was uncooperative, and this puzzled the detective. Bill said that he already told him everything that he knew. The police officer left his card, in case Bill remembered something. Bill remembered how Taylor begged him not to send her to prison.

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) bought a pretty purple outfit for Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) daughter. The excited grandmother was over the moon about the impending arrival, and she talked about the baby with Liam. She also noted that Hope and Liam seemed so happy together, after their rather bumpy start.

Talk soon turned to Liam’s father, Bill, and how he had changed. Liam said that he hoped that the change in his father would be lasting. Brooke was positive that Bill was a better man and that he wanted to grow and learn. Liam said that she had more faith in Bill than he did, but Brooke remained adamant that Bill was a better person.

Brooke brought up the fact that Bill was shot in his own living room. She opined that he should have a bodyguard, because his life could still be in danger as the shooter was never caught. She thought that the shooter should be made to paid for their crime. Bold and the Beautiful fans noted that Liam kept his silence — even though he knew that Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) shot his father.

Taylor visited her daughter Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and granddaughter, Kelly (Zoe Pennington). It didn’t take long before Taylor began ranting about Hope being married to Liam. Steffy tried to remind her mother that she should focus on her own healing, and worry less about Hope and Liam. Steffy asked her mother if she is still getting therapy — and Taylor confirmed this.

Taylor didn’t believe Steffy when she told her mother that Bill had changed for the better. Steffy reminded Taylor that it was Bill who kept her from prison in the first place. Taylor then started crying, because she was so ashamed of her actions. She said that she was afraid that Bill would send her to prison. She wanted to be part of Kelly’s life. Steffy consoled her mother — and told her that her secret is safe.