Strange New Ad For ‘Child’s Play’ Remake Promoting The ‘Buddi’ Doll

This seemingly innocent doll 'wants you for a best friend,' according to the bizarre new ad.

This summer Orion Pictures and MGM will release a remake of the horror movie Child’s Play. Directed by Lars Klevberg, the movie wrapped up production earlier in November and it appears promoters are already getting to work on promoting the upcoming film with viral marketing.

According to Screen Rant, Orion Pictures published a website with a faux advertisement for what is being called a “Buddi” doll. The doll looks nearly identical to the “Good Guy” doll in the original Child’s Play released in 1988. Originally, the soul of serial killer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif), better known as Chucky, inhabits a Good Guy doll, wreaking havoc and trying to murder his 6-year-old owner Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent) and Andy’s mother.

Presumably, in the remake, Chucky will inhabit the Buddi doll, rather than a Good Guy doll.

Original-creator Don Mancini will not be involved with the Child’s Play remake nor will Brad Dourif return to voice the iconic killer doll. It will be the first Child’s Play movie not to feature Brad Dourif voicing the character. Instead, Mancini and Dourif are setting their sights on the small screen by preparing to launch a new television series based on Child’s Play, giving horror fans a couple of options for different iterations of Chucky in the coming years.

Official Website for ‘Child’s Play’ Remake Reveals Information About New “Buddi” Doll https://t.co/BFsyL5M3Fm — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) November 26, 2018

Fan response to the remake has been largely negative, with horror fans showing loyalty to Mancini and Dourif’s upcoming television series and planning to boycott the remake.

No, the remake is a punch in the face to Don Mancini. True fans are hoping this will fail — Daniel Ponton (@Dponton93) November 26, 2018

Don Mancini returned to the Child’s Play franchise after a long hiatus with the film Curse of Chucky. Curse of Chucky was well-received by fans and received a 2017 follow-up, also directed by Mancini titled Cult of Chucky.

According to Collider, the upcoming remake will feature a premise about a high-tech doll with technologically advanced capabilities, far exceeding those of the original Good Guy doll.

“It’s a contemporary reboot involving a group of kids (a la Stranger Things), and a technologically-advanced doll that enters their world.”

Child’s Play is only one of a number of horror remakes and reboots coming in 2019. Stephen King has two properties coming back to the big screen with It: Chapter 2 and Pet Sematary. Jacob’s Ladder is slated for a release in February of 2019. In 2019, horror fans will also see their fair share of sequels, including Zombieland 2 and Happy Death Day 2 U.

The upcoming remake of Child’s Play is officially due in theaters across America this summer on June 21, 2019.