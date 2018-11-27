Joe Amabile, Kendall Long Romance Update: ‘Bachelor In Pardise’ Lovebirds Take Big Relationship Step

“Grocery Store Joe” Amabile may be done with Dancing with the Stars, but he isn’t done with his Bachelor in Paradise girlfriend Kendall Long or spending time with her in Los Angeles. After DWTS wrapped Joe did head back to his hometown in Chicago, and fans wondered what that meant for this BIP relationship. Now, however, both Joe and Kendall are sharing updates via their Instagram pages that bring good news for those who love these two together.

Kendall Long shared via her Instagram Stories that Grocery Store Joe Amabile was back in Los Angeles now and he is planning on sticking around. The Bachelor in Paradise stars said that he is moving in with her and they were off to Ikea to buy some furniture to help them get organized as they officially start living together.

Joe and Kendall were apart for Thanksgiving, as he was back in Chicago, but they didn’t stay apart for long. Amabile shared via his Instagram Stories that they were back at Kendall’s place working on assembling their Ikea purchases, and it sounded like it was going to be a challenging task. Luckily, it looked like they were getting some laughs out of the brutal assembly task ahead of them.

Aside from the implosion of Jenna Cooper and Jordan Kimball’s engagement right as the Bachelor in Paradise finale was airing, the Season 5 couples seem to be doing well. Chris Randone just moved to San Diego to be with fiancee Krystal Nielson and they just moved into a new place together. Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch are still together too, and she is planning to move to Canada to be with him after some trips she’s had planned.

This big step in Joe and Kendall’s relationship is also great news for those who crossover from doing a Bachelor franchise show to try out Dancing with the Stars. Some couples in the past have struggled with the time commitment involved in doing DWTS and in many cases, it takes a big toll on the relationship.

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici struggled while he did Dancing with the Stars, but there were able to work through the challenges. However, things didn’t proceed so well for Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi, Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff, or Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi.

Joe Amabile and Kendall Long didn’t get engaged at the end of Bachelor in Paradise and they didn’t even leave filming as a couple. However, they have seemed strong as a pair since reuniting after filming and it’s obviously great news for their relationship that he’s officially moving in with her in Los Angeles. Will Joe and Kendall wind up getting engaged and married at some point? Their fans certainly hope that will be the case.