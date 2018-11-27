NeNe Leakes Says She Looks Better Than Her Younger ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars Because ‘They Look Old’

Real Housewives of Atlanta OG NeNe Leakes has been accused of a lot of things over the years, but having a low self-esteem isn’t one of them. The 50-year-old reality star proved once again that she has no shortage of confidence after shading her younger co-stars, saying she looks better than all of them because “they look old.” While speaking on Raq Rants, the Daily Mail reports that Leakes didn’t hold back while talking about the appearance of the women on the show.

Raq Rants host Raquel Harper asked Leakes how long she planned on sticking around on the show. After having been with RHOA for 11 seasons, the star says she is ready for another 11.

“Girl, I can hang with the best, honey. A lot of these chicks, they might be a little bit younger, but they don’t look as good. They look old!”

When the host pushed Leakes on which of the women she was talking about, the RHOA star said that she meant all of her younger co-stars.

“All of them. All the young girls, to me, look old,” she said.

That’s a lot of shade to throw at 34-year-old model Eva Marcille, 42-year-old Kandi Burruss, 37-year-old Porsha Williams, and 38-year-old Shamari Fears. In fact, the only co-star she didn’t insult was 51-year-old Cynthia Bailey.

On the other hand, she believes that the older women on the show are aging well.

“All the older women look younger,” Leakes said.

“First of all, we’re African-American, so it’s not like we’re aging like that,” she added, though all of her co-stars are African-American.

Leakes has been busy on social media this week. Not only has the self-described actress and social entrepreneur been pushing clothes from her Atlanta-based Swagg Boutique, but she also stopped by Peter Thomas’ Instagram to share a little love – despite the fact that her friend Cynthia Bailey and Thomas split.

The former housewives husband posted an adorable father-daughter portrait on his Instagram page in order to promote New Year’s Eve at his Bar One South Beach club. But fans of the show weren’t paying attention to the caption – it was NeNe Leaks’ comment on the pic that has people talking.

NeNe Leaks called Porsche his “twin.” The comment itself isn’t shocking because the pair does look similar. But Cynthia and Thomas split, and despite the fact that Leakes’ husband Greg stayed friends with Thomas, fans feel that Leakes should show support for her friend.