Emily Ratajkowski Works The Cameras To Show Off Her Sexy & Strong Side In An Instagram Video

Fans of Emily Ratajkowski know that she’s more than a model, actress, and entrepreneur. She has become a symbol for modern femininity, as she touts the importance of women’s rights and freedom of expression. This is especially true when it comes to expressing one’s sexuality. And while her fans may have become accustomed to her Instagram feed, the public can react strongly when they see Emily doing her thing.

For example, when Ratajkowski headed to Washington D.C. to protest Brett Kavanaugh, she made a strong political statement. However, some critics focused on Emily’s outfit — which consisted of a white tank top and jeans, sans bra.

So it’s arguably only fitting that Emily’s newest Instagram video for Paco Rabanne perfume shows the model in a strong and sexy light, as she donned a crop top and leggings that showcased her toned midriff. Ratajkowski is seen taking strong stances and flexing her muscles in various poses, but she’s also seen throwing in a dash of her sultry side. The model wore her hair down and complimented her look with dark eye makeup. And although many might expect her outfit to be paired with sneakers, she wore black heels. Meanwhile, the backdrop showed the production set-up which gave the ad an intimate vibe, as if the viewers were there on-set to see Emily shoot the video.

The model has also been in another ad for Paco Rabanne previously, one which had a much more seductive undertone than the new video. The older ad showed Emily walking through a mansion as she shed layers of her clothing. Various male suitors tried to keep up with her. But, for one reason or another, the suitors would fall back as Emily eventually arrived at her room.

In related news, Ratajkowski spoke with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia about why she wanted to work with the brand.

“Paco Rabanne is a brand that hasn’t lost their identity. They still have a legacy that they’ve implemented into this modern, cool-girl aesthetic that I love.”

And this is how she described the typical Paco Rabanne woman.

“A really timeless, powerful woman who is super smart and capable of being in any situation, but also doesn’t take anything too seriously.”

For fans who want to emulate Emily’s beauty but only have a few bucks to spend, she shared the least expensive beauty item she’s wont to use.