‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Leo Makes Shocking Demand, Another Big Salem Return

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) won’t be the only shocking return to Salem this week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see some big drama this week, which starts off with Leo’s shocking return.

On Monday, DOOL fans were left with a cliffhanger, as Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) finally reunited after a long and rocky time apart. However, their happy moment was short-lived when Leo came knocking at the door of the Kiriakis mansion.

As many viewers will remember, Sonny and Will believed that Leo was dead after Sonny knocked him out. The duo even disposed of his body together, which later came up missing. Of course, in Salem, no one stays dead for long, and Leo is back and ready to get some revenge.

Spoilers suggest that Leo will return to Sonny and demand that he keep his former promise to marry him. This will throw a wrench into Will and Sonny’s romantic reunion and likely cause a ton of problems for the couple going forward, especially since Leo now has means to blackmail the pair over his attempted murder.

Days of our Lives viewers will also see Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) return to Salem this week. Ted will be worried about returning to town after his tense run-ins with Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher). He’ll now turn to Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) for help and protection.

It seems that Ted could help aid the police in a few mysteries, and Hope will likely give Ted some assistance when it comes to protection from his enemies. However, when Hope’s husband Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) sees the pair together, he will likely get the wrong idea about the situation.

In addition, Days of our Lives fans will finally see the moment they’ve been waiting months for. Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will no longer be able to fight her feelings for Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). The two will share their first official kiss, which will likely be the start of a hot and steamy relationship.

However, when Rafe spots the couple making out in the park, he will immediately get on the phone and call Hope to tell her that her daughter is playing with fire by getting involved with a known murderer.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.