Kourtney Kardashian Attends Rumored Boyfriend Luka Sabbat’s 21st Birthday Party

Kourtney Kardashian’s rumored romance with model Luka Sabbat is seemingly still going strong.

According to a Nov. 27 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian attended Luka Sabbat’s 21st birthday party in West Hollywood on Monday night.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted wearing a pair of dark maroon velour pants, a long-sleeved black t-shirt, and a dark maroon, leather trench coat to the bash.

Kourt wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves, as she also rocked layered chains around her neck and diamond hoops earrings.

Meanwhile, Luka wore a pair of light-colored jeans, black and white sneakers, a graphic t-shirt, and a black leather jacket to the party. He also sported a black hat, multiple rings on his fingers, and layered chains around his neck.

Although Kardashian and Sabbat have not confirmed the rumors of a romance between them, sources have told multiple outlets that the pair have been dating. In addition, they’ve been photographed out to dinner multiple times, attended the opening of Tao nightclub in Chicago together, and have been seen at other events as well.

Earlier this month, Kourtney was seen supporting Luka at the party to honor his Hot Mess label, and insiders say that they pair stuck together like glue.

“Kourtney hardly left Luka’s side all night.There was an obvious chemistry and spark between them. She seemed like his biggest fan and he was giving her special attention too. It was his night so everyone was there to see him but he kept making sure Kourtney was taken care of. He made her a priority too,” the source revealed.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian recently posed for some sexy photos which are featured in the most recent issues of GQ Mexico. In the photos, Kourt goes completely naked and shows off her stunning, toned body. She also opens up about what she looks for in her ideal partner.

“It is very important that my partner has confidence in himself, that he knows who he is, so he doesn’t need to be showing anything to anyone. He also has to be understanding, and accept me as I am. If there is not that, it does not work,” Kardashian stated, which some fans believed described her baby daddy, Scott Disick. However, she may have been think of Luka Sabbat at the time.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!