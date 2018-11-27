Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Spending Milestone Anniversary Apart

It has been exactly one year since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry became engaged, and what a year it has been for the royal family and their fans! But, why are they spending this momentous milestone apart?

People reported that Harry is concluding his two-day solo official visit to Zambia today, on behalf of the Commonwealth. Prince Harry is the youth ambassador of the family of nations linked to the U.K.

He is also there to meet with conservation group African Parks, of which he is president.

Markle — who is in her second trimester of the couple’s first pregnancy — remained at home, where she is busy preparing for the couple’s big move to Windsor, as announced by Kensington Palace.

Markle and Prince Harry are moving out their current home at Kensington Palace and into Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage, on the same grounds where their wedding reception was held in May of this year — and where their now-iconic official engagement photos were taken in 2017.

Kensington Palace is also where Harry’s brother Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, also live with their three children.

The couple announced their nuptials after making their debut as a twosome in September of 2017 at the Invictus Games. The official announcement came as the pair had their first royal photo op, one wherein they showed off Markle’s gorgeous engagement ring. The ring was gifted to the former Suits star as the couple was enjoying a quiet night at home.

People reported that upon the couple’s engagement announcement, Harry’s father, Prince Charles, released the following statement.

“His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents.”

People reported that the couple’s engagement announcement was a historic one, as it marked the first time a direct heir to the throne had been set to wed an American since King Edward VIII abdicated to marry Wallis Simpson in 1937.

The high-profile couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in May, and announced in October that they would be welcoming their first child together.

Harry is now rumored to be the most popular royal of the House of Windsor. He is sixth in line — behind his father, Prince Charles, William and Kate’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — as heir to the British throne.