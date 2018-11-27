‘B&B’ Spoilers For Wednesday, November 28: Liam & Bill Have Had Enough Of Taylor

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, November 28 reveal that both Liam (Scott Clifton) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) have had enough of Dr. Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo). Not only does Liam catch Taylor berating his wife, but she then makes a beeline for Bill to give him a piece of her mind too.

Liam Spencer Catches Taylor Hayes Berating Hope Logan

Taylor decides to make the best of her time in L.A. As far as she’s concerned, she’s here to stand up for her daughter who does not have anyone on her side. She knows only too well that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will always back Hope and she figures it’s time that Steffy’s mother also comes up for her.

So, she set off to confront Hope. Not only does she accuse Hope of stealing Steffy office, but she lashes out that Hope stole Steffy’s husband, too. Taylor is upset because she thinks that history has repeated itself and that Brooke’s daughter is doing the same thing that Brooke did to her.

But just as Taylor is really climbing into Hope’s character, Liam walks in. He won’t take too kindly that Taylor is berating his pregnant wife. He lets her know that he won’t tolerate it and stands up for Hope. But that doesn’t stop Taylor who moves on to her next target.

Bill Spencer Tells Steffy Forrester That Taylor Is Testing His Patience

Bill was deeply in love with Steffy when Taylor shot him a few months ago. When Taylor confessed to being the one who pulled the trigger, he promised mother and daughter that he would carry their secret to the grave. He said that he would not call the cops on Taylor and that no one would ever know the truth.

Taylor has been receiving therapy ever since she committed the crime. When she reappeared again, Steffy even asked her if she was still receiving help. Taylor confirmed that she was. However, she was noticeably afraid that Bill could turn her in at any time.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bill will contact Steffy and tell her that Taylor is testing his patience. It seems as if Taylor will also confront Bill despite the fact that he has not gone back on his word and turned her in. Will Steffy be able to curb her out-of-control mother before the truth leaks out?

Follow Inquisitr to find out all the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news of your favorite CBS soap opera.