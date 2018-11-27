Nick & Joe Jonas Hang Out With Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner In Mumbai As Wedding Approaches

Pop star Nick Jonas and his fiancee, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, are gearing up for their upcoming wedding day with a few celebrations in Mumbai, India. The couple invited their friends and family, including Nick’s brother Joe and his Game of Thrones star fiancee Sophie Turner, to a night out on Monday.

Nick shared a group photo to his Instagram Stories of himself and his guests, according to Entertainment Tonight. Twenty-six-year-old Nick stood front and center, wearing a white polo and khakis, while his 36-year-old fiancee wrapped her arms around him from behind, her skin glowing.

Surrounding the couple were their closest friends and family members, including Priyanka’s cousin, Parineeti, and her screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh. Joe, 29, and Sophie, 22, stood behind Priyanka wearing coordinating blue outfits.

“Mumbai nights,” Nick captioned the shot.

Nick, who arrived in Mumbai with Sophie on Monday morning after snapping photos during their flight on Sunday, added to his Story that night as well. His photo showed himself celebrating the soon-to-be newlyweds by sipping a tropical drink out of a fruit. He simply added a heart emoji to the photo, as well as his location: Juhu, Mumbai.

The group gathered together for a dinner party hosted by Nick and Priyanka in Juhu, according to E! News. They reportedly dined at Estella, a waterfront restaurant that serves modern Australian cuisine.

Paparazzi caught a shot of Priyanka’s outfit for the evening–a beautiful rose gold, layered, ankle-length, thin-strapped dress paired with rose gold heels.

Nick and Priyanka had already kicked off their own festivities in India ahead of the group. The couple arrived last week in Delhi, India, where they celebrated Thanksgiving at a very long dinner table with Priyanka’s family and friends.

The bride- and groom-to-be also attended a wrap party for Chopra’s upcoming biographical drama The Sky Is Pink during their stay in Delhi. The couple celebrated with cake, which they fed to each other in the most adorable fashion, and champagne.

The cake was also meant to celebrate their upcoming marriage, as it came with a note that read, “Congratulations to our dear bride-to-be. PCJ.”

Nick and Priyanka are set to attend several other festivities before the wedding, such as a Mehndi party and a Christian ceremony to honor Jonas’ faith.

Although there is no official date for the wedding yet, it is reportedly happening very, very soon. Earlier this month, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Priyanka would like to be married in India before the end of the year. The couple has also already obtained their marriage license.