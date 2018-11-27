Emily Ratajkowski Bares Her Derriere In Thong One-Piece Swimsuit On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski’s been busy promoting her new bikini called “Las Olas” from her Inamorata line. Now, fans can look forward to another style called George’s, which is Inamorata’s newest design. The model promised that it will be available this week in time for the holidays.

Emily posed in a new Instagram picture while wearing a red George’s piece, as she faced her back to the camera and looked over her left shoulder. That meant that fans could get a good look at the back of the swimsuit, which features a thong bottom and thin, crisscrossing straps. The straps are a theme in the newest swimsuits for the brand, as the Las Olas has thin straps that are meant to be wrapped around the midriff.

Ratajkowski looked glam as ever in the snap, as she sported chunky earrings and glossy lipstick. She wore her hair down and posed outdoors against a white wall and foliage. Fans left messages telling Emily how beautiful she looked, while others were clearly excited about the new release.

Meanwhile, the model and entrepreneur has also hinted at a new line called m/rata, which is expected to be a new lingerie line that will be available soon.

The model-actress’s foray into designing was no mistake, as she has an art background. Plus, she grew up in a creative environment, which she described to Paper Magazine.

“Before, being a model was a contradiction to being an actress or being a musician — you couldn’t have a clothing line or be a designer. I don’t think that’s how creativity works… That’s never how it worked for me, I was always someone who was writing, painting, doing whatever…”

These days, many well-established models have also expanded their legacy to include design. This includes Heidi Klum and Candice Swanepoel. But for Emily, her choice to do more than modeling and acting sounds like something that’s been personally beneficial for her creative side.

“I feel like I am controlling my narrative. Being able to have the agency to do the swimsuit thing is so empowering to me, and I’m hoping to be able to take that same entrepreneurial attitude to fashion, to film making and beyond and to utilize the tools that I feel lucky to have.”

Ratajkowski’s also been able to capitalize on her savvy know-how of Instagram to promote her Inamorata line, which seems to be working very well as fans often complain about pieces being out of stock.