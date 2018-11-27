Tori Spelling Financial Troubles Continue As Bank Files Lawsuit Against Ex-‘90210’ Star

Radar Online reported the difficult details.

Tori Spelling is continuing to experience financial and legal troubles due to the personal debt she has accumulated the past several years. The former Beverly Hills 90210 star was slapped with yet another lawsuit, this time by TD Bank USA, according to Radar Online.

The site alleges that court documents dated Oct. 10 reveal the bank has filed a suit against Spelling for $1,400.24. The actress allegedly failed to pay the aforementioned amount within the last four years.

“This cause of action is based upon account number XXX for the sum by which Defendant has been unjustly enriched by virtue of Defendant receiving monetary or other benefits, by Defendant knowingly requesting the funds at issue and/or accepting the benefits bestowed,” according to the affidavit and reported by Radar.

The actress has been plagued by financial difficulties throughout her marriage to Dean McDermott.

Spelling revealed about her financial difficulties in her 2013 book Spelling It Like It Is, saying,“It’s no mystery why I have money problems. I grew up rich beyond anyone’s wildest dreams. I never knew anything else. Even when I try to embrace a simpler lifestyle, I can’t seem to let go of my expensive tastes. Even when my tastes aren’t fancy, they’re still costly. I moved houses to simplify my life, but lost almost a million dollars along the way.”

TV producer Aaron Spelling, the father of Tori whose net worth was estimated at roughly $500 million, caused shock when tabloid reports revealed that after his death the bulk of his estate went to his wife Candy.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Spelling and her brother Randy received about $800,000 after taxes in 2006.

“I feel so responsible for so many people and I can’t do it. [I can’t handle] the responsibility of having to take care of so many people financially, the fear of that,” Tori said on her 2014 reality show True Tori. “[It] doesn’t matter. I know people look at me and they’re like, ‘Oh, poor you.’ Like, ‘Boohoo, you have so many problems.'”

Candy Spelling told TMZ back in 2016 that she helps her daughter financially with necessities, but does not help her with extravagances.

“I’ve been helping her out. I’m paying all her bills now,” she told the outlet at the time. “Except I’m not paying extras like that. No, I’m not paying any back payments. Just for the house and the kids’ school and the food, that’s all.”

It has not been made clear if Candy Spelling continues to help her daughter with her expenditures.