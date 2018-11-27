Bristol Palin Is Finished With Dating & Marriage After Dakota Meyer Divorce

Teen Mom OG star Bristol Palin says she never wants to date again after splitting with ex-husband Dakota Meyer. ET reports that after Palin returned home to Alaska on an episode of the show, she told her family that “it feels so good” to be divorced and that her thoughts on relationships have changed after the end of her short marriage.

“I feel like a huge weight off of my chest, honestly,” she told her sisters. “I don’t think I’ll ever get remarried, ever. My parents have been married 30 years, like, of course that would be so incredible to have that. But my thoughts on it have changed so much.”

Palin also said during the episode that she was glad to take a break and be with friends because the divorce process had been a challenge.

“I miss my kids, but picking up the pieces from this divorce has really been exhausting. It’s good to be home, surrounded by all my friends,” she told cameras.

Meyers and Palin married less than two years ago and viewers watched as the marriage collapsed on the reality show. Now, Palin admits that she might have chosen to marry Meyers as quickly as she did because she felt pressure after calling off her marriage to ex Levi Johnston, with whom she has 9-year-old son Tripp.

The pair married after a rocky engagement that included a canceled wedding and the birth of one of their children, Sailor Grace. The pair finally tied the knot in May 2016.

“I just felt so judged, I guess, because I wasn’t married with Tripp, and I just wanted it to be all right,” the 28-year-old said.

Her sisters joked that they could set her up with a “cowboy” in Texas, where Palin is living.

“Hell to the nah!” she said. “I’ve only dated one guy that wasn’t from Alaska and look what happened. Learned my lesson. No, I don’t want to date ever!”

Meyer and Palin filed for divorce in January and announced that their divorce was final in August.

Johnston and wife Sunny Oglesby recently announced that they are expecting another child to go along with 6-year-old Breeze and 3-year-old Indy Rae.

“I think Levi’s incredible, I have nothing but great things to say about Levi as a father,” Palin said in an interview with Us Weekly in October. “I consider him a friend. I have nothing but great things to say about Sunny, she’s a loving mother. She cares. I still will continue my friendship with them.”

The couple announced that they were expecting “Johnston #4” in July via Instagram.