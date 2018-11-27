David Beckham Is Trolled For Kissing His 7-Year-Old Daughter On The Lips, ‘It’s Completely Wrong’

Former soccer player David Beckham has received backlash on social media after posting an image of himself giving his 7-year-old daughter Harper a kiss on the lips on his Instagram account, reports the Daily Mail.

Beckham posted the photo after he and his daughter spent the day at an ice skating rink in London. In the snap, Beckham and Harper are featured in the lower left-hand corner while an ice skating rink illuminated with purple and blue lights and surrounded by trees decorated with Christmas lights fill the background behind them.

Beckham has his head turned sideways to the camera, showing off his trimmed facial hair, an orange scarf, brown cap, and a bluetooth earbud in his right ear. He has his lips pursed together as Harper, dressed in a red jacket with her hair pulled back in a half ponytail, leans forward to give him a smooch.

Beckham captioned the image with “Christmas is coming Let’s go skate,” including a Santa Claus and black heart emoji.

The heartwarming image was met with many negative comments from followers who didn’t agree that a father should kiss his daughter on the lips.

One follower wrote, “I don’t care what anyone says if a dad kisses a child on the lips it’s completely wrong smd,” while another commented “she’s your daughter..why are you kissing on her lips..?..that’s ur wife kiss…” Yet another unhappy fan added, “I feel like a kiss on the cheek is better than that n the lips. The lips is just weird.”

Despite the comments slamming Beckham for the kiss, many of his followers came to his defense, stating that it was perfectly normal for a father to kiss his small child on the lips and that the “haters” were overreacting.

One user wrote, “This is sooo beautiful and sweet. I am almost 30 and usually kiss my parents and my closest friends on the lips… To all the haters.. If you don’t like it, just don’t comment…the “anonimity” of the internet doesn’t give you a permission to be rude to a celebrity that decides to share part of his/her personal life with you.”

Another follower shared, “It’s a beautiful photo of a loving father. Why do people have to ruin something so innocent.”

Last year, the soccer player received backlash for a different photo featuring him kissing his daughter on the lips, writes the Daily Mail. At the time, Beckham defended his actions, revealing that both he and his wife Victoria are very affectionate with their kids and that he kisses all of the kids on the lips.

“We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them and support them.”

Beckham is also father to Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13.