What Does The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Think Of Stassi Schroeder’s Boyfriend? Plus, Will They Be Next To Wed?

Find out how Stassi Schroeder's co-stars really feel about her boyfriend.

Stassi Schroeder’s boyfriend, Beau Clark, faced rumors of being allegedly on the outs with the Vanderpump Rules cast months ago but now, ahead of the Season 7 premiere, the cast is making it clear that they absolutely love Clark — and his relationship with Schroeder.

During an interview with Us Weekly on November 26, the cast — including Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Lala Kent, and Scheana Marie — dished on Clark and shared their thoughts on his potential future marriage to Schroeder.

“We love Beau!” Cartwright said. “We think Beau is great, we’re so happy for them, I think they’re so adorable how they dress up together and do all kinds of stuff like that. I think they’re great for each other.”

“I agree. I love Beau,” Taylor added. “In fact, him and I get along so well. He’s just a very easygoing guy. He’s basically the polar opposite of Stassi, which I think that’s what she needs. It’s kind of an opposites attract situation there.”

“He’s an amazing guy,” he continued. “Finally she’s got a good guy, she’s got a great guy and they both really love each other.”

According to Cartwright, she “definitely” thinks Schroeder and Clark will “be the next to get engaged.” As fans well know, Cartwright and her fiancé, Taylor, got engaged in June of this year. Three months later, Lala Kent announced her engagement to fiancé Randall Emmett.

On Thanksgiving, Stassi Schroeder shared a photo of herself and Beau Clark on Instagram, telling her fans and followers that she’s “thankful af.”

Lala Kent told Us Weekly that she loves Beau Clark, and said she’s rooting for their relationship. As she explained, Clark has been a great addition to their friend group and she’s confident that he will soon put a ring on Schroeder’s finger.

Scheana Marie also feels that Schroeder and Clark’s engagement will be “coming next.”

“I’ve said this to so many people, ‘Everyone needs a Beau,'” she told the magazine. “That is what Stassi deserves after Jax and Patrick and everyone in between. Everyone deserves that, but I’m just so happy for her. They’re a really good match.”

Schroeder split from ex-boyfriend Patrick Meagher at the end of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, ending a four-year romance.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars — including boyfriend Beau Clark – don’t miss the upcoming premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 7. The show airs on Monday, December 3 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.