Kim Kardashian Shows Off An Adorable Picture of Daughter North & Niece Penelope

Kim Kardashian shared a beautiful photo of her 5-year-old daughter, North West, and her niece, 6-year-old Penelope Disick, to Instagram on Monday evening. The photo received tons of love for the children from fans, as well as some backlash for Kim allowing her daughter to wear eye shadow in the snap.

The photo showed Penelope, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, wearing a black dress and a half-up hairstyle, wrapping her arm around North, Entertainment Tonight reported. North, on the other hand, wore an orange dress and a high braided ponytail accessorized with a series of silver rings at her scalp. On her eyes, North wore matching orange eye shadow. Both children looked happy, healthy, and incredibly cute.

“Thankful for our babies being besties????,” Kim said in the caption.

Kourtney also commented on the photo of her daughter and niece, saying, “My little cutie girls.”

The photo currently has over 2 million likes. Fans flocked to the adorable photograph, commenting on how much North and Penelope resemble their fathers. However, a handful of followers pointed out that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star allowed her daughter to wear eye shadow at such a young age, according to Life & Style.

“She is a toddler why does she have on makeup??” one user wrote.

Another person agreed, writing, “Too soon for eyeshadow??”

Kim has shared photos of North rocking this exact look on a few other occasions, which might suggest that the photo is older. In late October, Kim posted a shot of just North in the orange top and eye shadow, smiling at the camera. Perhaps it was meant to be a fun Halloween look at the time.

North has also recently taken an interest in her mother’s makeup drawer, which isn’t surprising given Kim’s beauty line, as well as aunt Kylie Jenner. Kim has been letting North test out her makeup skills on her mother, often sharing videos of North playing around with Kim’s products.

On November 25, for example, Kim shared a video of North giving her a full-face smokey eye look from KKW Beauty’s Glam Bible Smokey Eye set. It wasn’t the best look, but North is only five–she’s got time to learn.

Another Instagram Story that Kim recently shared was a photo of North wearing shade #6 in Kim’s Classic Blossom Collection, Daily Mail reported. This time, however, Kim also made a statement knocking down the critics before they could lash out.

“Relax Mom Shamers it’s coming off in a few mins. I needed a bribe to get out of the door… you feel me?!?!?” she captioned the image.