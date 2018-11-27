Emily Ratajkowski Posts Jaw-Dropping Bikini Snap, Makes No Apologies For Her Sexuality And Revealing Photos

Model Emily Ratajkowski is anything but camera shy when it comes to wowing her 20.6 million Instagram followers with sexy, revealing photos of her envious physique. Her most recent snap features her in a tiny beige bikini standing in front of a mirror that shows off all angles of her body.

The model is featured wearing a light beige string bikini spread apart at the chest to reveal her busty cleavage. The top includes an extended string that wraps around her tight, sculpted abdomen and ties in front. The minimal-fabric bikini bottoms are high-waisted and reveal the smooth skin of her upper legs and hips. Her long, brown hair flows across her shoulders and back while she pouts at the camera with glossed lips and she accessorized the look with a simple gold watch on her right arm.

The positioning of the model next to the mirror gives her followers another view of her flawless figure. In the reflection, viewers can see her curved, slim legs, rounded sideboob, and trim tummy.

Emily captioned the sexy snap “In love with @inamorataswim,” referencing her own swimwear line Inamorata. On the website for the brand, the same suit the model flaunts in the Instagram photo, called the Las Olas, can be found for $150.

As with all of the model’s swimsuit shots, her followers went crazy for the photo, commenting on how “sexy,” “stunning,” and “sensual” she looks. Many of her fans told her that she is their fitness inspiration while others commented that they wished they could have Emily’s washboard abs.

One user wrote, “You’re my woman crush,” while another commented, “You are so perfect. I’m in love with your bathing suits.”

In an interview published this week per Daily Telegraph, the model responded to the online trolls who attacked her for wearing a white shirt without a bra to an October protest against Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, reported the Inquisitr. During the event, she was arrested alongside actress Amy Schumer.

At the time, Emily commented on the arrest on her Twitter account alongside a photo of herself at the protest holding a sign that read, “Respect Female Existence Or Expect Our Resistance.”

“Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power.”

In the interview, the model expressed how shocked she was that most people focused on her apparel instead of whether Kavanaugh was fit to serve as a judge for the Supreme Court.