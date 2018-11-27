Did Ryan Edwards Quit Rehab? ‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad’s Mom Claims He’s Still There But His Wife Says Otherwise!

Ryan Edwards' mom insists he never left rehab, despite the claims of the reality star's wife.

Ryan Edwards’ mom, Jen Edwards, claims the former Teen Mom OG star is still in rehab, despite reports to the contrary, one of which came from his own wife.

On November 26, Jen spoke to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup about her son’s ongoing substance abuse treatment and told the outlet that he is currently still receiving treatment.

“Ryan is not currently home,” Jen explained.

According to Jen, it was not true that Mackenzie Standifer, Ryan’s wife, flew to his rehab center on Thanksgiving to pick him up and take him home. She then said that Mackenzie never missed any of her family’s Thanksgiving celebrations.

“Ryan will be leaving the exact day he is supposed to which is set by the facility,” Jen revealed. “He is not leaving treatment early. Ryan and Mackenzie are in a great place. They have asked that we not give any other specific information at this time.”

Although Jen claimed Mackenzie never flew to Ryan’s rehab last Thursday, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup pointed out that the mother of two did post an image on her Instagram page on Thursday, which confirmed she was on a plane.

The report went on to reveal that Ryan checked into rehab over the summer to address his ongoing struggles with an addiction to heroin. As fans of Teen Mom OG well know, Ryan has been arrested several times over the past couple of years and many of his arrests were the result of drug charges.

In her own denial of recent reports regarding her husband and his status in rehab, Mackenzie took to Instagram to deny statements made by Us Weekly magazine earlier this week.

“I was not aware that Thanksgiving was on the 20th…oh but everything is true on the Internet,” Mackenzie wrote in the caption of a screenshot of their story. “#YallStupid If you’re going to write something at least have the facts.”

In another Instagram post, Mackenzie Standifer seemingly denied that Ryan Edwards was still in rehab when she confirmed to a curious fan that he had completed a 90-day treatment plan.

“Ryan just checked out of rehab. Mackenzie missed Thanksgiving with fam so she could pick him up,” the fan wrote on her page.

“Oh my f**k. Longest f**king 90 days of my life and they are COMPLETED,” Mackenzie replied.

As for Ryan, he’s been completely silent on social media since July.

Teen Mom OG Season 8 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.