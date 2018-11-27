Busy Philipps Says Ecstasy Never Made Her Horny After Kim Kardashian Reveals Being High While Filming Sex Tape

In a recent episode of her late night talk show Busy Tonight, Busy Philipps commented on Kim Kardashian’s shocking confession that she had been high on ecstasy when filming her 2003 sex tape, reported the Daily Mail.

The talk show host weighed in on Kim’s confession by opening up about her own experiences with taking the drug.

“I’ve done ecstasy. I was a ’90s raver in Arizona. Making a sex tape literally never occurred to me on ecstasy. It never made me horny!”

The Dawson’s Creek star went on to joke about how Kim used the same terminology she does when talking about ecstasy instead of the more recent street name “Molly.”

On Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim told her sister Kendall Jenner and sister Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick that she had gotten married while on ecstasy and had filmed her famous viral sex tape after taking ecstasy as well.

In the episode, a shocked Scott clarified that Kim had actually been high while filming the sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J.

“Absolutely. Everyone knows it. Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time,” Kim responded.

Philipps reiterated on her talk show that she didn’t understand how the same drug she had taken had a completely different effect on her than it had on Kim.

“It just made me wanna dance… Maybe it’s because Kim and I were doing different types of E… She had that good Hollywood E and I had Arizona E, which may or may not have been just 100 percent meth. I don’t know.”

Sources close to Ray J told a different story to TMZ, writes the Daily Mail. They claimed that she hadn’t been on ecstasy while filming the tape and that Ray J feels “offended” by the claim that Kim was in a “significantly altered state” during their activities. The source added that if anything, the mother of three was drunk or high on marijuana at the time.

After the Sunday night episode, many fans of the reality television star expressed their disappointment on social media after learning that she had taken hard drugs and then publicly admitted to it.

One Twitter user responded with, “This family always has to find something to stay in the public eye!! Sisters getting too much attention this weekend?? Thank Kris J and Ryan S for exploiting these girls for fame and fortune!! They may have cash but look at their life choices?!?”

Another user commented, “this is our ‘role model’ this is who tons of young girls aspiring to be or adore.”