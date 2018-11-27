Camila Cabello Spends Time At Puerto Rican Daycare As An Ambassador For Save The Children

Singer Camila Cabello has recently been named Save the Children’s newest ambassador, reports People. The announcement was made on Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday immediately following Thanksgiving, that aims to celebrate social advocacy through social media.

As ambassador, Camila will raise awareness in the United States and throughout the world about the organization’s efforts to help and advocate on behalf of children. Earlier this year, she traveled on behalf of the organization to a daycare in Puerto Rico that had suffered from the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria.

Camila admitted that the visit struck close to home as she had grown up on the Caribbean island of Cuba before immigrating to the United States and wanted to help people affected by the hurricane.

“I’m a Cuban-American. I grew up on an island in the Caribbean and felt compelled to help the people impacted by Hurricane Maria in whatever way I could. I am thankful to have met these strong, brave children and families who still need our support. Seeing Save the Children’s dedicated staff in Puerto Rico was truly inspiring.”

While at the daycare, the “Havana” singer played with the children, read them books, and participated in meditation exercises alongside her mom Sinuhe Cabello. She told People that she wanted to help the children who missed out on opportunities because of their circumstances.

“When I learned about Save the Children, I was so impressed by all that they do for kids like the ones I saw growing up, and had to get involved. I’m excited to be a part of this amazing organization’s efforts to reach children around the world.”

Save the Children President & CEO Carolyn Miles spoke about Camila’s honor in a statement, commenting that the singer’s love for music extends to helping the world’s “most vulnerable children.”

“Camila has shown unwavering support in our work to reach every last child. We are grateful for all she has done to call attention to the issues children face globally by using her strong social media presence and speaking out to her audience of highly engaged fans.”

Camila has had a very successful year after splitting off from girl group Fifth Harmony to begin a solo career. Her debut album at the beginning of the year, Camila, achieved incredible success and led to her winning four American Music Awards, including Favorite Pop/Rock Song for “Havana” and Favorite New Artist of the Year, in addition to taking home video and artist of the year at the MTV VMAs.

The “Consequences” singer joins several other celebrity Save the Children ambassadors, including Jennifer Garner, Dakota Fanning, and Olivia Wilde.