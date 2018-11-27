Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Incredible Body In Skimpy Bikini On Instagram

She’s got one of the best bodies all across social media, and Tammy Hembrow is not shy when it comes to showing off her assets.

The Australian beauty took to Instagram on Tuesday to promote a protein shake brand, and of course, she stripped down to her bikini to show her nearly 9 million followers the result of her fitness regime and healthy lifestyle. Tammy, 24, shared a picture of herself in a skimpy blue bikini, flaunting her rock-hard abs and curvy figure while holding a protein shake and revealing, “I use aminos mainly during my workouts but u can have it pretty much any time.”

She looked sensational in the candid picture, in which she styled her signature blonde locks into a braid, which made her look like an absolute real-life mermaid. The mother of two also flashed a few of her tattoos, including a palm tree on her bicep, a tiny dragon on her left hip, and a rose tattoo on the left side of her torso. Tammy, who’s known for seemingly spending her life at the beach, posted yet another bikini snap last week, which she captioned “Don’t expect me in anything other than a bikini till next year k bye.”

And it seems like the blonde babe broke her promise on Monday, but for a good reason. She shared with her fans a very festive-looking snap of herself and her two children, 3-year-old son Wolf and 2-year-old daughter Saskia. The family wore matching pajamas as they sat next to a Christmas tree, and Tammy is seen embracing her son while Saskia sat on her mother’s lap.

“Most wonderful time of the year,” she captioned the adorable picture.

However, it is the first time Tammy and the kids aren’t celebrating the holiday season all together with her ex-fiance and father of her children, Reece Hawkins. The couple shocked their fans when they announced they would be splitting in June this year. The breakup left their followers wondering what exactly had happened, as many thought the couple lived a fairy tale relationship.

“One or two months ago, I decided to end things with Reece. He didn’t cheat on me, I didn’t cheat on him. It wasn’t like that at all,” she said in a YouTube video.