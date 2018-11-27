‘Vanderpump Rules’ Sneak Peek: Lala Kent Explains Decision To End Her Friendship With James Kennedy [Video]

Find out what James Kennedy said that was too inappropriate for Lala Kent and her fiance Randall Emmett to tolerate.

Lala Kent is officially done with James Kennedy.

In a new sneak peek at the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules shared by Bravo TV on November 26, Kent was seen chatting with her co-stars, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney, at a tattoo parlor, where she explained why she had to cut Kennedy out of her life.

“James betrayed my trust. So, for me, it’s like, how could you stoop so low when I made sure that I was by the book a good friend?” Kent asked her co-stars in the clip.

Kent then went on to explain that her friendship with Kennedy is nonexistent at this point in time and revealed what he did earlier this year at Coachella that led her to end their relationship.

“When [Randall Emmett] and I were at Coachella, James has the audacity to say, ‘Come on, we all know each other inside and out, if you know what I mean,’ and I just wanted to vomit,” Kent recalled. “Rand was absolutely not okay with it and it was time for me to say, ‘You know what, you don’t even deserve my friendship anymore.'”

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Kent and Kennedy enjoyed a brief few months of flirtation after Kent joined the cast during Season 4 and ultimately, off camera, they hooked up.

Unfortunately for James Kennedy, Lala Kent wasn’t interested in dating him and later struck up a romance with her now-fiance Randall Emmett.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s romance is one of the most talked about relationships of Vanderpump Rules but unfortunately for curious viewers, Emmett hasn’t actually made any appearances on the show nor is he planning to do so for any of the upcoming episodes of the series.

In September, just months after her co-stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright became engaged, Kent announced she and Emmett were also engaged after he popped the question to her during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Last night was the best night of my entire life. I got engaged to the man of my dreams,” Kent wrote to her fans and followers at the time. “I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he’s here. I’m the happiest girl in the world.”

To see the latest sneak peek at the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, check out the YouTube clip below.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 premieres on Monday, December 3 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.