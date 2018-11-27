Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Slammed For Flying Alone In A Luxury Boeing 747

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share her excitement about being aboard a luxurious plane, but not everyone approved of the private ride she and husband Kanye West took.

The couple took a private Boeing 747 flight to an unknown destination — although Kim referred to the trip as a “long flight” — and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made sure to document the whole experience through her Instagram stories. Because it was the first time Kim, 38, boarded a 747, she toured around the plane and posted several clips on the social media platform, which showed Kanye walking around accompanied by only a handful of other people.

Her videos from Monday showed an office set up for the rapper, multiple bedrooms, and a dining area, according to the Daily Mail. And while Kim captioned one of the clips “Team Adidas,” it is unclear if the sports brand was responsible for chartering the plane so that Kanye tours his Yeezy collection. However, it is believed the luxury aircraft was chartered through Aura Jets or serviced by the Atlantic Aviation Company. The Boeing 747 has a 660-seat capacity, and it is estimated that flights usually cost $2,000 per person, with at least 150 people being required on board.

Kanye West always ahead of time ???? for using a 747 as his private jet, soon it will be the only 747 left in the sky ???? The glee in Kim Kardashian’s voice though ???????? she truly loves her husband ???? pic.twitter.com/YL8DoxYSqQ — Ogechi???????? (@OKardashWest) November 27, 2018

And while some fans shared the excitement and even showed envy, others were quick to slam the couple for the environmental impact their private trip caused. One Twitter user wrote, “All I’m thinking is what a waste of jet fuel, resources, environmental harm, etc etc etc. Smh. So obnoxious and unnecessary,” while another called them out by saying, “@KimKardashian @kanyewest renting an entire 747 for themselves is so unbelievably wasteful it makes me sick. Leaving a much larger carbon footprint than they need to. You have the power and wealth to travel sustainably, and instead you do the opposite. For what? An instagram flex?”

Kim Kardashian Gives Tour Of Her & Kanye West's Trip On Private Boeing 747 https://t.co/khkqH5Dded pic.twitter.com/JwUCdNjTPM — SADY S*E*N (@DingyDiamond) November 27, 2018

Others even pointed out how paradoxical it was to donate thousands to relief effort campaigns in California following the devastating wildfires and then proceed to take a private 747.

“I’m missing the connection. @KimKardashian and @kanyewest donate 500000$ to wildfire relief efforts, but take a 747 airplane privately. Will someone explain to them how the climate crisis work? Please?”

Kim herself seemed pretty taken aback by all the commodities on the plane, calling the whole experience “pretty crazy.” The power couple also flew with their personal fitness trainer Mel, who had set up a gym in one of the bedrooms. The mother of three even filmed herself and Mel practicing lunges on a hallway, before heading upstairs to show the rest of the plane.

“How cute there’s even a dining table, you guys this is insane,” she said. Fans will have to wait patiently to find out where Kim and Kanye are heading out to this time.