Shanina Shaik Poses Completely Naked In The Jungle In New Instagram Photos

Shanina Shaik has stripped down to nothing in her latest Instagram posts. The Australian model took to the popular social media platform on Monday to share two rather steamy snaps of herself from a photo shoot in the jungle.

In the shots, the 27-year-old is featured in the nude as she poses amid tropical looking foliage. Shaik is holding a large tree leaf over her body, which covers her lower torso and legs while her upper body is left completely uncovered. The Victoria’s Secret model is wearing a thin wicker crown around her head as her dark tresses cascade freely down her shoulders and back in loose waves. Before posting the photos, the model blurred her breasts slightly so not to violate Instagram’s community guidelines.

According to the post’s geotag, the model posed for the photo shoot in Ibiza, Spain. In one of the two similar posts, she explained that she was on vacation on the Balearic islands with Mariano Vivanco, a Peruvian fashion and portrait photographer, when he asked to have an impromptu photo session.

Shaik said she wasn’t feeling confident with her body, given that she’d been indulging in Spanish food and wine during her getaway, but decided to do it anyway. And she loves the results.

“Mariano made me feel beautiful, strong…and so confident with how I looked,” she wrote in one of the captions. “I’m so happy with the outcome of these pictures. It made me realize that I need to stop being so hard on myself when it comes to how my body looks… love myself a little more.”

The post, which Shaik shared with her 1.5 million Instagram followers, racked nearly 56,000 likes and more than 440 comments, mostly from users praising her and the beauty of the shot.

“Absolutely stunning. Waiting for the day we won’t be required to blur. Such a gorgeous, tasteful photo,” one commenter wrote.

Shaik, who recently walked the Victoria’s Secret runway for the fifth time as the Daily Mail noted, is proud to represent her Middle Eastern roots in the fashion industry. As she said in a recent interview with Grazia, the Muslim model praised the brand for putting on a diverse show this year.

“It’s really important we show diversity, especially now, because there’s a lot of racism and hate in the world right now, so when we have the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, we can show the world we should come together, support one another and unite with diversity,” she is quoted as saying in the report.