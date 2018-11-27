Kendra Wilkinson Has Someone New In Her Life After Split From Husband Hank Baskett

Following years of marriage, the newly single Kendra Wilkinson has someone new in her life and it turns out they’ve been there all along, according to a report from E! Online.

The former reality star posted to Instagram on Monday night where she revealed to her followers who she was currently dating after filing for a divorce from former NFL player Hank Baskett seven months ago. Wilkinson revealed that the new relationship was actually with herself and that she has been taking time to know the real her, falling in love during the process.

The change in circumstances has been an adjustment for Wilkinson as she has adapted to her return to the single world while being a mother. One revelation that she has learned in her time away from Baskett was, “Love and happiness is real without waiting on someone or something to do it for you,” as she told her 2.8 million Instagram followers. Wilkinson has a new outlook on life, feeling a new sense of self-confidence due to what she described as a “lot of patience, empathy, and discipline.”

Still, the 33-year-old isn’t perfect, as she also revealed that her sense of peace was broken due to who she jokingly referred to as “the d*** head I flipped off on the road the other day.”

Wilkinson wasn’t only going to let her Twitter followers know about her new perspective toward her personal life. The former Playboy bunny also tweeted, “Life is too beautiful and precious to wait for someone or something to ‘make’ you smile,” alongside the same selfie of herself smiling in the sunlight.

While she has been busy maintaining her relationship with herself, Wilkinson has also balanced that with caring for the two children she shares with Baskett: Hank Baskett IV, 8, and Alijah Baskett, 4. During the Thanksgiving weekend, she tweeted her support for her older son, who had been competing in a youth hockey tournament.

“He’s really working hard and amazing team player. All around amazing good hearted lil man,” Wilkinson replied in a tweet to a follower who complimented his performance.

Wilkinson’s split from Baskett comes after nine years of marriage, with the couple citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. An Inquisitr report from October reveals that Wilkinson was in a difficult place at the time, announcing on Twitter that she had completed a “brutal” divorce process.

The former reality star wrote, “Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal. I gave it all i got. Truly did. Im beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol”