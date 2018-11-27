‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Blindsided As Ronnie Magro’s Baby Mama Debuts New Bump On Instagram

Fans of MTV’s Jersey Shore were stunned on November 26 when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro quietly uploaded a photo of his baby mama Jen Harley debuting a baby bump on Instagram.

The reality star disabled comments to the pic, which shows Harley in a sports bra and leggings, taking a selfie with a bump clearly visible. The only note in the comments section was a link to his bio and an emoji of a pregnant woman. Within his bio, Magro shared a link to CelebBuzz and a story which revealed the story behind the pics.

The story was inconclusive as to whether or not Magro and Harley were expecting as both posted pregnancy pics on their respective social media pages with no indication as to whether they were new photos or old images.

The twosome famously kept mum about their first child together, daughter Ariana Sky, until December of 2017, so they could be keeping their latest big news quiet, but only time will tell.

The couple’s gorgeous little girl was born in April 2018.

CelebBuzz reported that the photos are newly-released shots of her last pregnancy.

The tumultuous couple was last seen together along with their daughter at the wedding of Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce, who wed in early November. Magro was a groomsman at the event alongside Jersey Shore stars Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino.

A source told Hollywood Life, “You would never have known that Ronnie and Jen were having blowout fights weeks before The Situation’s wedding as they couldn’t have acted more in love at the event.”

“Jen was great to be around, finally,” the insider revealed. “It may have been because she had her daughter with her, but she and Ronnie acted very in love the entire time, constantly smiling and holding hands and acting like a family unit!”

“Even Ronnie’s Jersey Shore cast members let him know how much they enjoyed having Jen there,” the source continued. “They love seeing Ronnie happy.”

The couple continues to allow their relationship drama to be played out on both social media and the MTV series.

In October, Magro noted on social media that he received a black eye at the hands of Harley.

In a recent episode of Jersey Shore, it appeared that Magro had cheated on Harley with one of castmate Angelina Pivarnick’s pals.

After the incriminating scene aired, the reality star begged his family for forgiveness.

“Obviously the last episode has made it seem like I was into Jewish rag doll,” Ron wrote on Instagram. “It’s edited to make it look worse. I was in a bad place in my life and my relationship and I acted out of anger & immature resentment.”

The Jersey Shore star continued, “Since then I’ve grown & wouldn’t want to hurt my girlfriend or my daughter, everyone makes mistakes and you’ll see next week that I learned from mine.”

Jersey Shore airs Thursdays on MTV.