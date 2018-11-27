‘B&B’ Spoilers For Tuesday, November 27: Liam & Steffy Argue Over Taylor’s Bad Influence In Kelly’s Life

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, November 27 state that Taylor Hayes’ (Hunter Tylo) return will have Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) vexed that Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) mother is back in baby Kelly’s (Zoe Pennington) life. But if he thought he had dibs on being upset, Taylor is one ahead of him. According to She Knows Soaps, Taylor will tell Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) exactly what she thinks of her.

Steffy Forrester & Liam Spencer Argue Over Taylor

Taylor is back with her dirty secret. She is the person who shot Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) in his own living room a few months back. Only a few people know who the shooter was and two of them are Steffy and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

Bold and the Beautiful fans saw that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) recently opined that Bill should have a bodyguard because the person that shot at him was never found. She felt that his life was in danger. Even though Liam knew that Taylor was the shooter, he kept quiet about knowing who the shooter was.

Now that Taylor is back, Liam will question whether it is wise to let her near his daughter. Inquisitr reported that he thinks that Steffy’s mom is too unstable to be in Kelly’s life. Consequently, he and Steffy will have a huge fight about Taylor’s presence at her house. Steffy, as a single mother, will not be happy with her ex-husband’s demands.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope is startled by Taylor who accuses Hope of taking everything away from Steffy. pic.twitter.com/7st3HIBvCl — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 27, 2018

Taylor Confronts Hope About Stealing Steffy’s Life

Taylor never really forgave Brooke for stealing her husband all those years ago. Longtime Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) went back and forth between the ladies for years, before finally settling with Brooke.

At Liam’s wedding to Hope, Taylor pleaded with him not to go through with the wedding. She felt that history was repeating itself and even confronted Brooke with the same sentiment. But the wedding went ahead, and Hope became Mrs. Spencer.

On Tuesday, November 27 Taylor will blast Hope. She will accuse her of not only stealing Steffy’s office but her husband as well. Taylor is not letting Hope forget that Liam was Steffy’s husband first and that Kelly is now growing up with a single mother.

However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for later this week tease that Liam will walk in on Taylor tearing into Hope. There is no way that Liam will let Taylor berate his wife, and he will put Taylor in her place.

