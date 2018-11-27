Ariana Grande Teases New ‘Thank U, Next’ Music Video With ‘Mean Girls’-Style Clip

Ariana Grande has been riding the success wave of her hit single “thank u, next,” which is currently No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for its third week in a row. But euphoria among fans has been growing recently, as the singer has been teasing the much-anticipated music video for a while now. So far, it is known that the “thank u, next” video will pay tribute to major Hollywood blockbusters, including Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, 13 Going On 30, and Bring It On.

And on Monday night, the 25-year-old shared the first trailer of her new music video, which is set in a high school and has a clear Mean Girls vibe to it. Although Ari doesn’t appear in the clip herself, there are some huge cameos from some of her famous friends, including Australian pop star Troye Sivan, comedian and YouTube sensation Colleen Ballinger, and best of all — the real Jonathan Bennett, who plays Aaron Samuels in the 2004 comedy.

She had previously shared a snap of herself channeling her innermost Regina George while standing in the halls of an average high school and donning a pink sweater held open to reveal a white top with the words “A Little Bit Dramatic” on it. She paired it with a suede-finish skirt, a small purse, and wore long blonde locks in true Regina style.

In yet another behind-the-scenes snap, Ari is seen posing with several of her friends who seem to be channeling the rest of the “Plastics,” with Dynasty actress Elizabeth Gillies (who co-starred with Ariana on Nickelodeon’s Victorious back in their teenage years) baring an extreme resemblance to Lindsay Lohan’s character in the movie, Cady Heron. According to W Magazine, she is also flanked by Courtney Chipolone as Toaster Strudel heiress Gretchen Weiners, Alexa Luria as Karen Smith, and Jonathan Bennett.

Ariana released “thank u, next,” on November 3 following her ex-fiance Pete Davidson’s skit on Saturday Night Live, in which he joked about their breakup. The song, which dropped just 30 minutes before an SNL episode and which many thought was a diss track directed at her former flame, mentioned not only Pete but also her other exes — Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, and the late rapper Mac Miller. Fans were then delighted to find out that “thank u, next” was the opposite of a diss track, as Ariana sings about being “grateful” for her exes who taught her invaluable life lessons.

Pete responded to the song during his “Weekend Update” skit that week, saying, “sometimes things just don’t work out and that’s ok. She’s a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.”