Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Finally ‘Ready’ For Kids, Wedding

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are reportedly closer than ever and ready to move forward in their relationship, being finally ready to tie the knot and start a family years after meeting for the first time on the set of their 2010 movie The Last Song.

Entertainment Tonight recently quoted a source close to the couple who revealed that the singer and actor are steadfast in their love affair after breaking off their engagement in 2014. They first became engaged in 2012. The couple reunited in 2016 and have been together ever since.

“Miley and Liam are totally in love, and are so happy living together,” a source said to Entertainment Tonight.

“They are not married but often laugh at the idea that people believe they are secretly wed. They refer to each other as husband and wife all the time and their friends laugh,” the source continued.

Along with formally solidifying their relationship, the couple is also thinking of expanding their brood beyond their brood of dogs.

“They do talk about a wedding and kids all the time, but they are in no rush,” the source added.

Since reuniting with Hemsworth and settling into a comfortable and healthy relationship, the former wild child has devoted herself to creating new music at her own pace.

A new track set to be released on Thursday appears to be all about heartbreak, despite the fact that the singer is happier and more secure than ever with the love of her life.

Entertainment Tonight reported of the new tune, “Miley’s new sound is something a little more organic. She loved the pop, but she went for a more mature sound and sophistication in her new music.”

“Miley has always been great at reinventing herself,” added the source to ET. “She feels at the top of her game.”

The song is reportedly called “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.”

Cyrus will perform on Saturday Night Live alongside Mark Ronson where she will debut the new tune live for the first time on December 15, reported Us Weekly. The host for that week will be Matt Damon.

“11/29@iammarkronson,” Cyrus posted on her Instagram page, which she previously wiped clean in July. She captioned all three posts, which seemingly spell out part of the song’s title.

Cyrus broke her lengthy social media silence after the Malibu home she shared with Hemsworth was destroyed by the California wildfires.

Hemsworth took to his Instagram page to share a photo of the devastation, stating he was “heartbroken” over the couple’s loss.