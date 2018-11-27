Chantel Jeffries Dons Barely-There Bikini Top On Instagram During Mexican Getaway

Chantel Jeffries has been enjoying summer weather in November as she continues to vacation in Mexico. The 26-year-old DJ and model took to her Instagram page on Monday to share a racy photo of herself posing in a skimpy bikini during her envy-inducing getaway.

In the snap, the DJ is lying down on her back rocking a purple-brown triangle bikini top, which features prominently. The photo appears to be a selfie the model took from above as she lay back. Because of the proximity of the camera, Jeffries’ face can be seen in closeup, with particular attention being given to her bright green eyes.

Jeffries is wearing minimal makeup, consisting essentially of a dab of mascara applied to her lashes and a light balm on her lips. Her dark lustrous hair is worn loose, which spread over and around her head in the photo. The model is posing with her hand up, resting gently over her hair. Also visible in the photo are some of Jeffries’ freckles, which peak through in the sun.

The DJ is wearing a couple of gold necklaces and a tiny gold earring for accessories. Two of her tattoos are visible in the snap. One is an anchor on the side of her wrist, and the other is an indistinct writing on her shoulder-neck area.

In the caption, Jeffries simply stated that she was chilling with a smiley face emoji accompanying the text. The post, which she shared with her 4.2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 509,000 likes and more than 2,700 comments, with users writing on the glow of her skin and other attributes.

“She’s living her best life,” one commenter noted, while another added, “I love how ur staring at me.”

According to the geotag of her previous photo posted two days ago, Jeffries is enjoying some down time in Los Cabos. The tag says she was specifically at the OMNIA dayclub, which overlooks the Sea of Cortez in San Jose del Cabo.

As the Daily Mail pointed out, Jeffries has spent the last several weeks vacationing in exciting islands. The report states that one of her most recent trips was to Jamaica alongside Vogue model Shanina Shaik and WAGS star Nicole Williams.

In addition to her successful DJ career, which includes playing at Coachella this year, as Cosmopolitan noted, Jeffries has also ventured into acting. In 2016, Jeffries made her big screen debut with a small role as a character named “Fawn” A Perfect Match, the Cosmopolitan report added.