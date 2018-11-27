‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Raine Michaels Puts On A Busty Display While Addressing Fans In Instagram Video

Raine Michaels has recently finished her latest photo shoot for Sports Illustrated, and she is excited for fans of the magazine to see it. The 18-year-old swimsuit model was featured addressing the camera in a video posted to Sports Illustrated“Swimsuit” Instagram page on Monday while rocking a racy bikini top that leaves little to the imagination.

In the video, the busty model and daughter of former Poison frontman Bret Michaels is holding the phone as she explains she just finished shooting and is excited for everyone to check it out. Michaels is wearing a skimpy black and white triangle bikini top that showcases the model’s cleavage. Her busty figure is further accentuated because Michaels is holding the phone from above.

The blonde bombshell has her hair up in a simple ponytail, which matches the minimal, natural look she is rocking. Similarly, she is wearing makeup in neutral tones on her face, featuring an earthy brown eyeshadow and gloss on her lips.

Michaels records the video on what appears to be the set for her photo shoot. In the background, a wood decking is featured along with some patio furniture.

In the caption, Sports Illustrated“Swimsuit” noted that the publication is excited about the photo shoot and can’t wait for everyone to see it.

The post, shared with the account’s 1.8 million followers, garnered more than 250,000 views and racked up more than 16,600 likes and more than 400 comments in a host of languages including English, Spanish and French.

“Yes Raine so gorgeous,” one Instagram user wrote in all caps for emphasis, while another added, “Such a babe!!!”

Michaels, who is a recent high school graduate, was selected out of 25,000 candidates seeking to earn a place within the pages of the coveted magazine earlier this year, as Fox News reported. The model made her runway debut in July at the Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” show at the 2018 Miami Swim Week.

“Sports Illustrated has been one of my goals since I was probably 13 years old,” Michaels told Fox News. “I’ve always wanted to be a part of Sports Illustrated. I loved the magazine. Kate Upton is one of my biggest role models in life. I’ve always loved that they really want to show that it’s all about inner beauty that shines.”

At the time, her famous father took to his own Instagram page to share his excitement over his daughter’s accomplishment, writing that he is proud of her.

“Your personality & character shined through,” Bret Michaels wrote in July.