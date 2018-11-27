NBA Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins Looks ‘Solid’ In Scrimmage, Could Rejoin Warriors After Christmas

After winning back-to-back NBA championship titles, the Golden State Warriors didn’t only retain their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green, but also managed to upgrade their roster with the acquisition of All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in the recent free agency. Cousins is expected to address the Warriors’ only weakness which is the center position.

Unfortunately, the Warriors need to wait to see if DeMarcus Cousins is really a good fit on their roster. As of now, the 28-year-old center/power forward remains on the sideline and is still recovering from the Achilles injury he acquired last season. However, there is already a huge update regarding Cousins’ rehabilitation process.

According to Logan Murdock of the Mercury News, DeMarcus Cousins is already participating in some of the Warriors’ scrimmages and one player who watched him said that “Boogie” looked “solid.” The Warriors haven’t given an exact date regarding Cousins’ return, but Murdock revealed that the All-Star is hoping that he could rejoin Golden State after Christmas.

“According to sources, Cousins participated in a scrimmage alongside Stephen Curry Saturday before the team’s 117-116 victory over the Kings. According to a player in the scrimmage, Cousins looked ‘solid.’ The scrimmages have been a part of Cousins’ new six-day a week regimen with the team in anticipation of his pending return. Still, Cousins and the Warriors have yet to set an exact return date and have been hoping to see how Cousins responds to contact scrimmages. Following Monday’s shootaround, Cousins participated in a scrimmage as Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr looked on.”

I answered one of the questions I get asked the most for @TheAthleticSF : How can the Warriors re-sign DeMarcus Cousins next summer? https://t.co/0qOSM5Q6sl — Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) November 26, 2018

Having a healthy DeMarcus Cousins on their roster will undeniably boost the Warriors’ chance of winning their third consecutive NBA championship title, especially if he immediately regains his All-Star form. Before he suffered an injury with the New Orleans Pelicans last season, Cousins was posting incredible statistics, averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.6 blocks on 47.0 percent shooting from the field and 35.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Things aren’t expected to go as smoothly as most people think when DeMarcus Cousins plays for the Warriors. The All-Star center first needs to learn the Warriors’ system and build a good chemistry with other superstars like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green. After spending most of his NBA career as the “main guy,” Cousins will be needing to make a huge sacrifice in his game to make himself fit in Golden State.

His performance in the 2018-19 NBA season will be vital for DeMarcus Cousins as it will determine his value when he hits the free agency market once again next July.