Kourtney Kardashian Describes Her Ideal Partner Who Sounds A Lot Like Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about what she is looking for in her ideal partner, and some fans believe that she may be describing her former boyfriend, and father of her three children, Scott Disick.

According to a Nov. 26 report by Life & Style Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian recently sat down for an interview with GQ Mexico, which she graces the cover of for the December/January issue of the magazine.

“It is very important that my partner has confidence in himself, that he knows who he is, so he doesn’t need to be showing anything to anyone,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stated.

As many fans already know, Scott is full of confidence, and even calls himself Lord Disick after being dubbed royal during a trip to London in the past.

“He also has to be understanding, and accept me as I am. If there is not that, it does not work,” Kourtney added, which sounds like Scott. Disick has always been in Kardashian’s corner, and despite their split back in 2015 he has never once spilled any family secrets, or spoken badly about her in the media.

The couple share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and Disick has worked hard to better himself and become the best possible father to the children as he and Kardashian learn to co-parent.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been spending a ton of time together lately. Last month they took a family trip to New York City, and then followed that up a few weeks later by heading to Bali with the kids and Kourtney’s famous sisters.

In addition, the pair spent Thanksgiving Day together, and even spent the night in the same house.

“Kris hosted Thanksgiving at her new place in Palm Springs this year and Scott wanted to be a part of it so he kind of had to spend the night. Scott did feel bad for not being with Sofia for Thanksgiving, but ultimately he wanted to be with his kids. It was so important to them that their daddy be there and they’re still his priority,” an insider revealed.

Meanwhile, Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, spent Turkey Day back home with her own famous family.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s personal and co-parenting relationships when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs at 9 p.m. on the E! network.