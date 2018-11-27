Rihanna Calls US Border Patrol’s Use Of Tear Gas On Migrants ‘Terrorism’

The singer took to her Instagram account to comment on the actions by US Border Patrol agents this weekend.

Pop star and beauty mogul Rihanna has never been one to keep her opinions to herself, often stating her opinion on a number of political matters. Most recently, the “Love On The Brain” singer has spoken up about the US Border Patrol’s treatment of the caravan of Central American migrants traveling to the US-Mexico border, using her Instagram account to address their use of tear gas on the migrants.

On Sunday night, Rihanna shared a new post to her 66 million followers on the social media platform that was a screenshot of a tweet from the Associated Press Mexico Correspondent Chris Sherman that detailed the scene at the border when patrol agents launched the chemical weapon.

“Breeze carrying it hundreds of yards. Parents running away with choking toddlers,” Sherman wrote in his tweet, which has now been re-tweeted over 24,000 times.

In a simple yet powerful statement, the singer simply captioned the screenshot post with one word: “terrorism.”

Though she did not elaborate on the subject any more, the post’s comment section filled with over 27,500 notes from other Instagram users expressing their opinions on the subject — some, including model Bella Hadid, agreeing with the Fenty Beauty founder and expressing their sentiments, while many others felt the opposite.

“Riri I love you and I’m Hispanic but these people are going about it the wrong way,” user selin1132 responded to Rihanna’s comment. “If you look at the videos, it’s a majority of men…also RUSHING THE BORDER with CHILDREN while rocks are being thrown is just plain stupid. This is not the peaceful way to seek asylum here.”

#migrantcaravan march arrives at police roadblock well short of El Chaparral border crossing. pic.twitter.com/iM7Vx4lEUu — Chris Sherman (@chrisshermanAP) November 25, 2018

Per Newsweek, Rihanna, who has been appointed ambassador to her home country Barbados, has frequently spoken on a number of political matters. Earlier this month, she requested that President Donald Trump refrain from using her music during his events, sending him a cease-and-desist letter after some of her songs were played during one of his rallies. She was also offered the opportunity to perform during SuperBowl LIII in February 2019, which she turned down as a means of protest for Colin Kaepernick.

The Oceans Eight actress has also used her high profile and social media platform to publicly support Stacey Abrams in the Georgia gubernatorial race during the 2018 midterm elections.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Mexico’s foreign ministry has requested that the US government conduct a full investigation into the border patrol agent’s use of the tear gas that was directed towards Mexican territory.