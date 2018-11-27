Arie Luyendyk Jr And Lauren Burnham Have Baby Names On The Brain

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and pregnant fiancée Lauren Burnham have been back and forth about what to name their first child.

According to People, former Bachelor stars, including Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham, have struggled to decide on a name for their first child. This isn’t the first time Luyendyk has had trouble making a decision after changing his mind at the end of his Bachelor season. The former bachelor shocked fans when he proposed to 28-year-old Becca Kufrin and later backed out.

He admitted he still had feelings for the show’s runner-up Burnham. His emotional breakup with Kufrin was filmed and later aired on the show, to many viewers’ disgust. Despite the bad publicity, things worked out for all parties involved. Kufrin later found love on the Bachelorette and is now engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. After spending time together away from the spotlight, Burnham and Luyendyk were able to patch things up and get back together. The pair is now happily engaged and plan to be married in January.

Luyendyk and Burnham announced that they were expecting their first child on social media earlier this month. Although the baby’s gender has not yet been announced, Burnham’s due date is in June. The first trimester of pregnancy was hard on Burnham who dealt with morning sickness. “[I was] pretty much confined to the house for a month straight. I didn’t really want to go anywhere or do anything. Luckily, I’m doing better now,” Burnham said.

The couple has already decided that there will not be a third Arie in the family. Luyendyk is the son of Arie Luyendyk I, who is a Dutch race car driver and two-time winner of the Indianapolis 500. “No Arie Jr. Jr.,” Burnham says. “If it’s a boy, no Jr. Jr. And [if it’s a girl], no Ariel. I’m at like almost 600 nos.”

Luyendyk and Burnham struggled so much to decide on a name that they tried out a baby naming app that allows users to swipe right or left upon potential name choices. Similar to that of Tinder, the couple has swiped through hundreds of names in hopes that one will speak to them.

Earlier this week, the happy couple shared a clip from their ultrasound appointment. The video shows Burnham smiling as she catches the first glimpse of her baby. In one clip, the baby’s sonogram seems to show the child raise a hand as if to wave. “We got to see our little munchkin today,” Luyendyk captioned the footage. “What @babyluyendyk! Are you saying hello?”