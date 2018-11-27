Kaley Cuoco Celebrates One Year Anniversary With Karl Cook In Disneyland

'The Big Bang Theory' Star Kaley Cuoco celebrates the one year anniversary of her engagement to now-husband Karl Cook.

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is celebrating her birthday a little early this year. The actress will turn 33-years-old on November 30, but that’s not all she’s celebrating. Cuoco recently celebrated the one year anniversary of her engagement to now-husband Karl Cook, a professional equestrian. According to Today, the happy couple took a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California in honor of their anniversary.

At this time last year, Cook popped the big question on Cuoco’s birthday. They later went to Disneyland to celebrate, starting a sweet way to commemorate milestones in their relationship. Cuoco shared a post from their trip on Instagram showing her and Cook posing in front of the Sleeping Beauty castle, which was adorned in Christmas decor. In her caption, she reflected on their past year of marriage saying, “Same place, same pose, same love, a year later,” she said. “[H]ow has so much happened since then? Thanks for marrying me.” She finished off the post with the hashtag “annualdisneyadventure.”

The couple first began dating in early 2016 and were married on a ranch in San Diego this past summer. The two were bonded by their love of horses. According to PopSugar, Cook began riding horses at 8-years-old and later won first place in the SmartPak Grand Prix as well as the UltrOz Jumper. Cuoco also enjoys riding horses in her spare time, picking up the hobby in her early teens. Cuoco often shares pictures of herself horseback riding at Cook’s family ranch. It’s not just horses the actress has a passion for. Cuoco has spoken publicly to advocate for pet adoption and has a variety of pets of her own, including a rabbit and several dogs.

In the wake of the California wildfires, Cuoco used her platform to benefit the overrun animal shelters in Los Angeles. As a result of the devastation, many animals were left without homes. She encouraged others to donate to the shelters and temporarily foster a pet if able. “I’m feeling desperate in how to help during these fires, so I’m gonna list a few amazing animal rescue organizations that I feel are on the front lines and could really use our funds in any amount,” she said in an Instagram post.

At 27-years-old, this is the first marriage for Cook. Meanwhile, Cuoco was married once before to pro-tennis play Ryan Sweeting. Sweeting and Cuoco divorced in September 2015 and she found love with Cook the following year.