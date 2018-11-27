Rockstar Releases Date For ‘Red Dead Online’ With Only One Day’s Notice

Exactly one month after Red Dead Redemption 2 became available to play, Rockstar announced the long-awaited date for the multiplayer version Red Dead Online, and players don’t have much time to prepare. Heads up, employers: some of your employees are going to suddenly get “sick” this week.

It will be available to play Tuesday. Since the announcement was made Monday, this gives gamers just one day to prepare for what is sure to be a massive hit. Rockstar’s GTA Online continues to keep GTA V popular among gamers, even though the game was released in 2013. Red Dead Online is expected to follow a similar course.

Red Dead Online opens up on a staggered system. Those who purchased the Ultimate Edition of the game will have access on Tuesday. Anyone who played RDR2 on its first day of release (October 26) will be allowed into the multiplayer world on Wednesday. And anyone who played it on opening weekend will be in the online world on Thursday.

On Friday, the multiplayer universe of the game will be open to anyone who owns Red Dead Redemption 2, according to Polygon.

Rockstar says its online version of the game is “an evolution of the classic multiplayer experience in the original Red Dead Redemption, blending narrative with competitive and cooperative gameplay in fun new ways.”

Like GTA Online, Red Dead Online will receive regular updates that add new content to the world.

You will be able to do the following in Red Dead Online. – Ride in posses of up to 7 people.

– Go hunting/fishing with your camp

– Battle rival gangs,

– Interact with characters from single-player, and more! pic.twitter.com/Bep2LLIZkZ — Red Dead Redemption (@RedDeadSociety) November 26, 2018

According to USA Today, Rockstar released an online press statement that says Red Dead Online players may “explore the world solo or with friends. Form or join a Posse to ride with up to seven players; gather around the fire at your Camp; head out hunting or fishing; visit bustling towns; battle enemy gangs and attack their hideouts; hunt for treasure; take on missions and interact with familiar characters from across the five states; or fight against other outlaws in both spontaneous skirmishes and pitched set-piece battles; compete with other players or whole Posses in open world challenges and much more.”

Earlier this month, Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two announced that 17 million copies of RDR2 have been sold, as reported by Polygon.

In its first eight days, Red Dead Redemption 2 sold more copies than its predecessor Red Dead Redemption did in eight years. That’s a pretty popular game. After its first three days of release, RDR2 had already netted $725 million in sales. Red Dead Redemption 2 is second only to GTA V, which earned $1 billion in its first three days.