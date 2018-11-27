Here’s How The Crossover Of The ‘Big Bang Theory’ And ‘Young Sheldon’ Will Happen

Fans of the CBS shows The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon are thrilled about an upcoming crossover between the shows. Here’s how it will work.

According to a TV Line report, in December the crossover event will happen. Interestingly, Iain Armitage, who portrays Young Sheldon, will appear on TBBT opposite Emmy award winner Jim Parsons, who portrays Sheldon, and the storyline will involve a piece of ’80s TV technology. Young Sheldon, which is currently on its second season, occurs 30 years before Big Bang, so since the announcement, people have wondered exactly how such a thing could reasonably happen.

The hotly anticipated event happens on December 6 during an episode named “The VCR Illumination.” The details of the swiftly approaching show include the following.

“Sheldon and Amy are still down about their theory being disproven, but a VHS tape from Sheldon’s past inspires him not to give up.”

Perhaps that means the mashup occurs via an old home movie on VHS. It looks like maybe whatever they find in the VHS tape provides illumination into their current situation in some way, which would be an excellent way for the couple to move past their blue moods.

Also appearing in the mashup are Lance Barber (Sheldon’s pa, George) and Montana Jordan (Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie) from the CBS TBBT spinoff. Plus, Christine Baranski reprises her role as Leonard’s mom in the storyline which was conceived by current showrunner Steve Holland and former showrunners Steven Molaro and Bill Prady.

The Big Bang Theory – Episode 12.10 – The VCR Illumination – Press Release (Posted: 2018-11-26 15:45:48)https://t.co/HlyBmh2BtK pic.twitter.com/Dhrch8nGA7 — SpoilerTV (@SpoilerTV) November 26, 2018

For fans, the moment may be bittersweet because, in the spring, the popular CBS show featuring four male scientists and their friends and families will end its long run on the network. Season 12 is the final season for Big Bang, which is television’s No. 1 rated comedy according to a Screen Rant report. For now, there’s no end in sight for the incredibly popular Young Sheldon, though.

For its final season, TBBT has pulled out all the stops with some big-name guest stars which include Kathy Bates, Jerry O’Connell, Bill Nye, Bob Newhart, and Keith Carradine. Although it is best to go out on top instead of languishing around before being canceled due to ratings, the final season is still a bit bittersweet for fans and the cast alike.

Ultimately, Parsons wanted to step away from the show that made him a household name, and even with that, he felt sad about the change. His castmate Kaley Cuoco, who portrays Penny, has also spoken about how the end of the era broke her heart.

When it finishes next year, TBBT will be the longest-running multi-camera sitcom in the history of television.