Here’s How Fans Of Diamond And Silk Can See Even More Of The Trump-Supporting Conservative Personalities Soon

Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, better known to most people as Diamond and Silk, have become famous for sharing their conservative viewpoints via their YouTube channel and other social media pages. They have garnered plenty of attention throughout President Donald Trump’s time in office, as they are big supporters of him and his administration. Now they are going to be even more accessible to the conservative masses. Here’s how you can see even more of this intriguing duo if their YouTube channel isn’t enough.

TVLine reveals that Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson have just landed a weekly series via the Fox News family. Diamond and Silk aren’t getting their own full-fledged cable show, not yet anyway, but they will be showing up regularly on the streaming channel tied to Fox.

Diamond and Silk will be airing weekly on Fox Nation, a streaming service created by Fox that is subscription-based. Hardaway and Richardson already pop up fairly regularly on numerous Fox News shows like The Ingraham Angle, Fox & Friends, and Hannity, but now they will get to have a show with their own names tied to it.

It is worth noting, however, that this apparently will not be a lengthy weekly show. Those who love Diamond and Silk and want to see more of them should know that their upcoming Fox Nation show is apparently only going to be five minutes long each week. The two women will chat about the events of the day and provide some commentary in each short episode.

We love and support our President.

He's done more for black people than any other President in our lifetime. While others may stab him in the back, we will always have his back!

As the Hill details, Fox Nation is launching on Tuesday and will cost $5.99 per month. The Diamond and Silk show will be offered on-demand, and a handful of other popular Fox personalities will be on the streaming service with their own shows as well. Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro, Laura Ingraham, Tomi Lahren, and others will be heavily featured as the network launches this new subscription service.

Diamond and Silk shared a joint statement after news of their upcoming Fox Nation show emerged. They said that they cannot wait to get started and that they have a lot to share with everybody on this exclusive platform.

Will Fox Nation be a big hit for the network or a big bust? Several other major networks have already launched subscription-based streaming programming, to varying success. Given this line-up, however, the Fox audience may be anxious to embrace this opportunity and many will be curious to see if Diamond and Silk find success in this format.