Khloe Kardashian Goes Braless As She Shows Some Skin On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is absolutely glowing in her latest social media post, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star knows it.

On Monday, November 26, Khloe Kardashian shared a new photo of herself to her Instagram account, and she is in full glam mode. The new mom is seen wearing a colorful, off the shoulder blouse, which shows off her bare back, toned arms, and a bit of her bare chest as she goes braless under the top.

Kardashian’s long, blonde hair is parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fall down her back. The reality star wears a full face of makeup in the sexy snapshot, as she’s seen sporting darkened brows, long lashes, soft pink eyeshadow, and matching pink lips.

In the caption of the photo, Khloe reveals that her friend, Hrush Achemyan is responsible for her glowing makeup look, while Andrew Fitzsimons is the mastermind behind her perfectly placed hair.

However, not all of Kardashian’s fans loved the look. Many people took to the comment section to reveal that Khloe’s face looks very photoshopped in the snapshot and that she looked fake.

“Who dis?” one social media user commented on the photo. “How did you get your nose so thin?” another asked. “If it’s not photoshop then she got a new face lift,” a third critic wrote.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently spent the week in Cleveland, Ohio with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Khloe traveled east to celebrate Turkey Day with her baby daddy, and had their daughter, True, in tow.

Meanwhile, despite the rumors that Khloe and Tristan are still struggling due to the NBA star’s cheating scandal earlier this year, Kardashian allegedly didn’t think twice about heading to Ohio for Thanksgiving.

“This was the third year in a row that Khloe skipped Thanksgiving with her family to spend it with Tristan. It’s become her new tradition, so her family was somewhat prepared for it. They were still very disappointed though. They let her know loud and clear that they wanted her to be in California with them for the holiday, but Khloe stuck to her guns. She wanted to be with Tristan, especially because this was True’s first Thanksgiving,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.