MMA Rumors: UFC Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov Talks About Feud With Conor McGregor And Floyd Mayweather Superfight

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov proved that he is the real king of the lightweight division when he defeated former UFC two-division champion, Conor McGregor, at UFC 229. Nurmagomedov didn’t have a good relationship with McGregor since the UFC scheduled their fight. They traded insults numerous times, and when their UFC 229 fight was over, Nurmagomedov engaged in a brawl with McGregor’s camp which resulted in bans and suspensions.

Almost two months since UFC 229, it seems like Khabib Nurmagomedov no longer holds any ill will towards Conor McGregor. During a conference in Moscow, Nurmagomedov opens up the possibility that he could fix his dispute with “The Notorious.”

“Everything is possible.,” Nurmagomedov said (h/t MMAjunkie). “Just as McGregor and I feuded, so we could reconcile.”

In a post-fight interview, Conor McGregor expressed his desire to have a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, it seems like the UFC is not interested in scheduling their second bout anytime soon. As of now, the UFC prefers UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson as the next challenger for the undefeated Russian mixed martial artist.

On the same event, Tony Ferguson strengthened his chance for a title fight after beating Anthony Pettis via stoppage. If the UFC will make the fight official, this will be the fifth time that they will schedule a match between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov.

Most MMA fans will surely love to see Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson fight each other in the Octagon. However, as of now, the UFC lightweight champion is keeping an eye on another fighter — undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr.

“For legacy and in the sense of the money aspect, and in a sporting sense, I think the Mayweather fight is much more interesting,” Nurmagomedov said, adding that any negotiations have to wait for his scheduled hearing with the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Dec. 10 regarding the aftermath of the McGregor fight. “The athletics commission needs to finish up first and then we’ll talk.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes that fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr. will not only be good for his legacy, but it will also give him a huge payday. Unfortunately, the UFC doesn’t seem to be interested in letting another UFC champ face Mayweather Jr. in the boxing ring. In an interview with TMZ Sports, UFC President Dana White said that if Mayweather Jr. really wants a superfight with Nurmagomedov, it should be in the UFC. White assures Mayweather that he can make $150 million when he fights “The Eagle” in the Octagon.