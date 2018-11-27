Kourtney Kardashian Describes The ‘Power’ She Feels In Posing Nude

Kourtney Kardashian has grown used to living in the public eye and learned to take advantage of the attention in order to captivate her millions of fans and followers on a daily basis, according to a report from E! Online.

Kardashian spoke about that and more in an interview with GQ Mexico where she spoke about being a mother, the children in her life, as well as her body. The eldest of the Kardashian sisters has three children with ex Scott Disick and dedicates herself to being a strong influence to Mason Disick, 8, Penelope Disick, 6, and Reign Disick, 3. Still, Kardashian doesn’t consider herself a model, saying, “Being a true role model is to be as transparent as possible, because the world deserves honesty today.”

Kardashian went on to describe her perspective more thoroughly, saying, “I am convinced that I am definitely living for myself and I am trying to be the best mother, sister, daughter and friend. The world is a place full of suffering, but strengthening us through our experiences empowers us.”

The reality star also cherishes the private moments she shares with her children away from the cameras, saying that she and her children like when they “try to have private moments when everyone leaves the house.”

Kardashian revealed all in the photo shoot for the magazine and went on to speak about her perspective on body positivity, saying, “I am very comfortable in my own skin and I think it is important to expose positive images of our body.” Her comfort in her own skin comes from her dedication to fitness, which Kardashian said, “does my mind a lot of good.”

Kardashian had previously posed nude twice in her lifetime, the first while she was pregnant with Reign and once again not long after she gave birth. She spoke positively about the beauty of the human body during pregnancy when she said, “A body during pregnancy is beautiful. I always enjoyed being pregnant, it’s a very beautiful state and that’s what I wanted to show. In the second study, I was portrayed from behind, lying on the floor; I loved it, I felt power in my body and I wanted to transmit it to women.”

While Kardashian is no longer with Disick, the single star knows exactly what she is looking for in her next boyfriend, citing confidence as a major factor in what she looks for in a partner.