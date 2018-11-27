Trump’s Disapproval Rating Is 60 Percent, And Less Than 4 In 10 Approve Of His Job Performance

Two weeks after the midterm elections contest saw his party lose control of the House of Representatives, as well as a handful of governor seats across the country, President Donald Trump is seeing his own approval numbers fall.

The latest polling by Gallup has Trump’s approval rating at just 38 percent, a number that was similar to what he had seen earlier in the month, less than a week after the midterms, according to the polling company’s website. What’s different now, however, is that Trump’s disapproval rating has gone up.

According to the latest poll, 60 percent of Americans think the president is not performing his job well. That’s the highest disapproval rating Trump has seen since December 2017 and a significant gap between those who approve of his job so far and those who do not.

Trump’s approval rating is much lower than that of recent presidents. Former President Barack Obama, for instance, had a 45 percent approval rating at the same time period following the 2010 midterm elections. His disapproval rating was 13 points lower than Trump’s as well, according to Gallup’s historical data. Former President George W. Bush had high approval ratings after his first midterm, with 65 percent approving of his job as president during this same week in 2002, again per data from Gallup.

Trump's disapproval rating has jumped 10 points in the last month to a record 60 percent, per @GallupNews (https://t.co/RFR8Nwl4QW) pic.twitter.com/wlmepCNqjb — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) November 26, 2018

For much of his presidency, Trump’s disapproval rating has been at or near the mid-50 percent range. It has gone up to 60 percent before, typically at highly-controversial moments of his administration, per reporting from the Hill.

It went up to 60 percent, for instance, around the same time he made comments suggesting there were “fine people” involved in white supremacist marches in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which several violent skirmishes and the death of an anti-supremacist protester occurred. Trump also saw 60 percent disapproval when he was pushing a tax cut last year, which a majority of Americans disapproved of, per polling from CNN.

The latest low approval/high disapproval numbers for Trump come following a week in which the president refused to condemn the Saudi government and the royal family from that nation, following the apparent assassination of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in early October, who wrote essays critical of their leadership.

Trump also clashed with the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, and a report was released late last week detailing how damaging climate change would be for the U.S., an issue Trump has indicated he has no interest in acknowledging.