Elon Musk believes humans will need to link themselves with computers to fight the threat of AI.

Elon Musk believes that his newest company, Neuralink, will be able to surgically implant chips in humans to link them with computers, making them just as intelligent as AI.

Elon Musk is prophetic in many respects and has recently shared his belief that humans will eventually need to link themselves with computers if they are to fight the growing threat of artificial intelligence (AI), and his newest company, Neuralink, aims to do just this over a time span that Musk suggests will “probably” be within a decade if all goes according to plan.

As the Daily Mail reports, Neuralink may be developing a very special and top secret product that will be able to take human brains and, by way of an implanted chip, link them with computers. When recently speaking on HBO’s Axios, Elon Musk suggested that Neuralink’s new product would feature an “electrode to neutron interface at a micro level.”

Or, as Musk put it more plainly, “a chip and a bunch of tiny wires” would be placed inside the skulls of future humans who have decided to embrace this new technology to make themselves as smart as AI.

Elon Musk also asserted that through this link with a computer of sorts, humans would be able to attain the kind of intelligence that is naturally reserved for only the very few, genetically speaking.

“The long term aspiration with Neuralink would be to achieve a symbiosis with artificial intelligence and to achieve a sort of democratization of intelligence, such that it is not monopolistically held in a purely digital form by governments and large corporations.”

#ElonMusk is preparing us for the worst-case #AI scenario (Terminator movies)

Super-enhanced humans to the rescue ! (Starlink/Neuralink network+#VR / #AR embodied "thought" assistance. Cool ! No brain implants for me though, make it into a hat instead. https://t.co/PfbYwJBzKZ — Zen (@ThisIsMeIn360VR) November 27, 2018

Musk further feels that to fight off the very real threat of AI, humans will need to become just as intelligent and that the one sure way that this could be accomplished is to merge their minds with computers, in a certain sense. He also stated that AI will be infiltrated into many of the products that we use in the future, thus we will need to be just a smart as it is.

“Essentially, how do we ensure that the future constitutes the sum of the will of humanity? If we have millions of people with a high bandwidth link to the AI extension of themselves it would make everyone hyper smart.”

AI, in Elon Musk’s opinion, is very much like a form of “digital intelligence” that will only grow with time and will eventually overtake the intelligence of average humans, perhaps even the smartest humans on Earth, which could spell disaster for the human race, especially if AI ends up surpassing the abilities of humans.

“As the algorithms and the hardware improve, that digital intelligence will exceed biological intelligence by a substantial margin.”

Musk noted that when primates grow wiser than other primates, those of less intelligence become marginalized and pushed to the side, and Neuralink could be one solution to stop this happening between humans and AI.

With Elon Musk a very vocal critic of the shape that AI could take in the future, it would seem that for the human race to continue, linking ourselves with computers may be one possible avenue that we could take.