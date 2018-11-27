Jonah Hill’s Snazzy New Wardrobe Transformation After Dramatic Weight Loss

Recently, actor, producer, and director Jonah Hill transformed his personal style after his astonishing weight loss.

In fact, Esquire recently compared Hill’s newest style, which it dubbed Jonah Hill 3.0, to a New Jersey Mobster, but in the very best of ways. During his 2.0 phase, the Maniac star wore colorful hair and unkept looking basketball jerseys. Now the actor prefers a more tailored, fitted look.

During a recent evening dedicated to Martin Scorsese hosted by Chanel, Hill appeared in a snazzy getup. The actor wore a boxy charcoal suit which he paired with a black button-up shirt and an air tie, which is genuinely no tie at all combined with a fully buttoned dress shirt and a primo suit.

Last month, Hill opened up to Ellen on her talk show about his body image issues and weight loss. The 34-year-old admitted that he was vulnerable to developing a negative body image because of the criticism he received while growing up in the spotlight, according to a Men’s Health report.

“I think everybody has a version of themselves ― I call it a snapshot ― at some point in life… [you’re] trying to hide from the world. Even if you get success or grow up or become good-looking or whatever… you kind of carry some part of that with you,” he told DeGeneres.

“For me, it’s definitely being like this 14-year-old kid, being overweight, wanting to fit in with these skaters and hip-hop kids, and just feeling lonely and maybe not understanding my own worth.”

The Mid90s actor detailed how those struggles led to yo-yo dieting and fluctuating weight issues as he matured. The actor’s struggles with weight and image are something many people may find they can relate to.

“I spent most of my young adult life listening to people say I was fat, gross, and unattractive,” he said.

“And it’s only in the last four years writing and directing my movie, Mid90s, that I’ve started to understand how much that hurt and got into my head.”

The movie is about learning to love yourself and find a community that accepts you for who you are, which helped Hill fully realize how to like himself.

Hill’s memorable weight loss came at the premiere of’ Moneyball in 2011, a role which earned him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nod. He told DeGeneres that he began leading a healthier lifestyle to become a “responsible adult.” However, in 2016, Hill gained the weight back for his role as Efraim Diveroli in War Dogs.

To shed that weight, he got tips from his colleague Channing Tatum who told him a trainer, eating right, and exercising would help him shed the pounds. Now it appears that Hill enjoys boxing as a way to stay active.