Alicia Silverstone Will Pay Ex Christopher Jarecki $12,000 A Month In Spousal Support

Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki have finally settled their divorce, but it will end up costly for Silverstone, according to a report by People.

The 42-year-old former star of Clueless has finalized their divorce, according to court reports obtained by People. The settlement will include $12,000 a month in spousal support that Silverstone will be forced to provide for Jarecki until January 31, 2024. The settlement also includes joint and physical custody of the couple’s 7-year-old son Bear Blu Jarecki.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the settlement will also include a “cohabitation” clause, which means that Silverstone would no longer need to provide support if within a one-year period Jarecki lives with a new partner for five months. In most divorce settlements, spousal support typically ends when the person receiving the payments gets married.

There is also a clause in the settlement that prevents the couple from “making disparaging remarks about the other parent in the presence of the minor child.”

While Silverstone and Jarecki placed the date of their separation on documents as March 5, 2016, the couple didn’t make their breakup public until February of 2018. Silverstone officially filed for divorce in May.

A representative for Silverstone said in a statement to People, “They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after she filed for the divorce, Silverstone said that she was “doing great” and describing her relationship with Jarecki at the time by saying, “We love our son [and] everything’s good.”

The couple has been married since June of 2005 when they wed at a private lakeside ceremony in Lake Tahoe. The wedding was an intimate affair, with the couple barefoot during the ceremony and a midnight afterparty that included everyone gathered around a campfire while they sang songs and ate vegan hamburgers.

Silverstone spoke to People about Jarecki’s proposal back in 2005, describing it as the “most beautiful proposal” she could have imagined. “He was waiting on our old wicker love seat, ring in hand, with the most beautiful proposal any best friend could ever give,” said Silverstone as she described the event.

Silverstone also spoke about her wedding, describing her excitement and urge to kiss Jarecki throughout the ceremony. Silverstone described it by saying, “It was so hard not to kiss him during the ceremony! I was going out of my mind. So the kiss at the end was amazing.”