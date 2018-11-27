New Details About Ray J. May Suggest Kim Kardashian Leaked Her Own Sex Tape

Earlier today, Kim Kardashian and Ray J. made headlines yet again for their infamous sex tape. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently turned heads when she decided to talk about the tape after so many years. The model/reality star has revealed details about the tape fans never knew and it’s drawn more attention to a recently released documentary about the sex tape that ultimately made Kim Kardashian famous.

According to Radar Online, the interesting documentary featuring Kim Kardashian and Ray J. includes a bombshell that may confirm the previous speculation surrounding their R-rated home video. Based on the latest details, KUWTK fans are now wondering if Kim Kardashian leaked her own sex tape.

It has been reported that the new documentary series, Scandal Made Me Famous: Kim Kardashian dives into the timeline of events prior to Kim’s big break. When her sex tape was filmed back in 2003, she and the “Wait A Minute” singer were vacationing in New Mexico. At some point during their romantic getaway, apparently, things got a bit wild. Kim Kardashian recently revealed she’d taken ecstasy prior to engaging in sexual intercourse with Ray J. but now the rest is history. After the sex tape was leaked, Kim Kardashian, immediately fired back by taking legal action. The soon-to-be reality star reportedly accused Ray J. of selling the sex tap to an adult film company that, in turn, allegedly leaked the video online.

However, the new documentary has shed light on a totally different side to the story. According to the documentary, Ray J. reportedly gave their copy of the sex tape to Kim Kardashian for “safekeeping,” according to Radar. So, if the tape was in Kim’s position, could she have possibly leaked it herself for publicity purposes?

While it was a relatively humiliating time for Kim Kardashian, it ultimately led to the family’s rise to fame and the birth of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Because of that tape, not only has Kim found success in Hollywood, she also opened doors for her siblings and the many business endeavors they’ve launched over the years.

Since Kim Kardashian has waited so long to discuss the ecstasy, now there’s speculation that may not be the only detail about the sex tape that she hadn’t disclosed. So who really leaked Kim and Ray J.’s sex tape? Although someone was initially accused, for some fans, it still remains a mystery.